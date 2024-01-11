Largecaps, top IT stocks likely to do well in 2024: Abhijit Bhave of Equirus Wealth
He talks about the expectations from interim Budget, sectors that are expected to do well, why this is the right time to invest in large cap funds and IT stocks, future of debt securities, apart from his views on cryptocurrencies as an asset class
The interim Budget 2024 is unlikely to be about any major announcement but the government could showcase what it has achieved in the past 10 years, believes Abhijit Bhave, CEO & MD of Equirus Wealth in a telephonic interview with Livemint.
