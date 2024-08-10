Las Azules on Apple TV+: 3 hidden money lessons to learn from a trailblazing show

This is the story of Mexico City’s first policewoman. The announcement for the formation is an ingenious idea from the President's PR guy: If we have women police officers, then women will find it easier to ask for help.

The motley bunch that joins up for training are so different you’ll wonder how they will qualify. Angelee is quiet and pious to a fault. Gabina comes from a family of police officers—her brothers are detectives, and her father is a highly respected station commandant.

Valentina is a wild child, ready to protest for a cause, and last but not least, Maria, the wife of an architect and mother of two children, is happy to cook and keep a beautiful home running. With a serial killer of women on the loose, Las Azules (Women in Blue) have been posted to reassure people that all is well.

What does a show about women who learn their true purpose as policewomen teach us about money?

When you’re convinced about something, then just do it! "O Gabrielle! What a cover we will have! The police chief and his daughter are both in blue!"

Gabina is too nice to understand the motives of the PR man, but she corrects him when he does not get her name right. However, a slap from her disapproving father, who says, "You are supposed to stay at home and help your mother," makes her feel awful. Plus, he tells her that she is not welcome home if she insists on wearing the uniform.

Gabina knows she can dismantle a gun faster than her brothers, and even though she is horrified at being slapped by her father, she does not want to give up her job.

Dear investor, you too will come across many naysayers when it comes to venturing into investing in newer financial instruments. If you are convinced that it is the right thing for you, then do not get bogged down by family elders who may say that putting money in post office savings is better and so on. Just because you haven’t invested money in the same way your father did does not mean that you are wrong.

Trust your instincts, but educate yourself The Women in Blue know that the man caught by the detectives and coerced into confessing to the murders of many women is not the right killer. Maria even tries to tell their boss, Captain Romandia, that the man caught seemed to be mentally challenged and wrongfully accused, but the women are dismissed. They realize that their job isn’t really a serious one. The male cops expect them to mostly bring them coffee and do their paperwork.

Little do the men know that determined women can move mountains. The literal mountain of paperwork unearths clues. And under the pretext of going off for lunch (because that’s what the men expect women would be doing), they interview the park guard’s mother. The policemen happily declare the case closed, saying that the park guard confessed, but the Women in Blue prove to be smarter than them all.

Be like the Women in Blue, dear smart investor. Trust your instincts and then put your hard-earned money into something you are confident about!

Stand your ground; change is never easy "The children miss your food! I gave up the Acapulco project to be with you! Can you not miss dinner with my boss? Don’t make me look bad!"

Maria’s husband tries to persuade her that her duties lie with her family and that she should take her head out of detective novels.

Gabina decides to stay with Valentina. Angela realizes that telling the truth to the fingerprint lady will get a better result than lying. The women discover that their spines are made of sterner stuff than they had thought. As an investor, you too will discover the instruments you are comfortable investing in. No matter how people boast about easy money or promise large returns on particular investments, take your time to commit yourself to something. When convinced, stick to your chosen path.