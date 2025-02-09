Last chance to book fixed deposits (FDs) at these interest rates: Check latest rates offered by top 7 banks

RBI recently cut down repo rate by 50 basis points, so there is an expectation that banks would bring down the interest rates on fixed deposit soon.

Vimal Chander Joshi
Published9 Feb 2025, 01:27 PM IST
ICICI Bank offers 7.25 percent per annum on a two-year fixed deposit.

As Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cut down repo rate by 50 basis points on Friday, triggering a rate cut cycle. Now, there is an expectation that banks would bring down the fixed deposit (FD) interest rates sooner than later.

So, this could be your last chance to lock your savings in fixed deposit if you so wish.

Here, we list out the interest rates offered on long term fixed deposits offered by top seven banks.

These are the interest rates offered on long term FDs

HDFC Bank: As one can see in the table below, HDFC Bank offers 7 percent on two-year FD and 7 percent on three-year FD as well. Senior citizens, meanwhile, are entitled to receive an extra 50 basis points.

ICICI Bank: This private bank offers 7.25 percent on two-year FD and 7 percent on three-year FD. At the same time, senior citizens are entitled to receive an extra 50 basis points.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: This private lender offers 7.15 percent and 7.65 percent on two year and three-year fixed deposits with an extra 50 and 60 basis points for senior citizens, respectively.

Punjab National Bank: This state lender offers 6.8 percent interest on two-year FD and 7 percent per annum on three-year FD. These rates came into force on Jan 1, 2025.

Bank of Baroda: This government lender offers 7 percent and 7.15 percent on two and three year fixed deposits with an extra 50 basis points offered to senior citizens.

Also Read | Home loans, car loans, FDs and more: Here are some festive bank offers

Union Bank of India: This state lender offers 6.6 percent on two-year FD and 6.7 percent on three-year FDs with an extra 50 basis points for the senior citizens.

Federal Bank: This bank offers 7.15 percent and 7.1 percent on two year and three-year fixed deposits (FDs) with an extra 50 basis points for senior citizens.

BankInterst on two yearsInterest on three years
 General (%)Senior Citizens (%)General (%)Senior Citizens (%)
HDFC Bank7%         7.577.5
ICICI Bank7.25   7.7577.5
Kotak Mahindra Bank7.15  7.657.6
Punjab National Bank6.8 7.37.5
Bank of Baroda77.57.157.65
Union Bank of India6.6 7.16.7 7.2
Federal Bank             7.15 7.657.17.6

(Source: Bank websites)

However, it is vital to note that interest income on fixed deposits is taxable. Therefore, it is not advisable to lock too much of your money in these deposits.

“Just because current FD rates are lucrative, do not get tempted to lock a major chuck of your money. They are taxable and in the long run, they fail to generate inflation-hedged returns. So, one should take a proper call as per the required asset allocation of your financial goals,” says Preeti Zende, a Sebi-registered investment advisor and founder of Apna Dhan Financial Services.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMoneyPersonal FinanceLast chance to book fixed deposits (FDs) at these interest rates: Check latest rates offered by top 7 banks
First Published:9 Feb 2025, 01:27 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanBudget