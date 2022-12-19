Last chance to buy RBI's gold bond in 2022. Should you invest?2 min read . Updated: 19 Dec 2022, 08:02 AM IST
Gold bond: ‘The nominal value of the bond...works out to ₹5,409 per gram of gold,’ the RBI said
The next tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2022-23 will open for subscription today for five days. The issue price has been fixed at ₹5,409 per gram of gold. The RBI issues the bonds on behalf of the Government of India."The nominal value of the bond...works out to ₹5,409 per gram of gold," the RBI said.