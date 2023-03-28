Last date for linking of PAN-Aadhaar extended to 30 June

NEW DELHI : In order to provide some more time to the taxpayers, the date for linking PAN and Aadhaar has been extended to 30 June, 2023, whereby persons can intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for Aadhaar-PAN linking without facing repercussions.

Under the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961, every person who has been allotted a PAN as on 1 July, 2017 and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar Number, is required to intimate his Aadhaar to the prescribed authority on or before 31 March, 2023, on payment of a prescribed fee. Failure to do so attracts certain repercussions under the Act from 1 April, 2023.

With the date for intimating Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for the purpose of linking PAN and Aadhaar now being extended, more time will be available for the taxpayers to comply.

From 1 July, 2023, the PAN of taxpayers who have failed to intimate their Aadhaar, as required, shall become inoperative and no refund shall be made against such PANs. Also, interest will not be payable on such refund for the period during which PAN remains inoperative.

Moreover, non compliance will also attract higher tax deducted at source (TDS) and tax collected at source (TCS).

A finance ministry release said that such inoperative PAN could be made operational again in 30 days, upon intimation of Aadhaar to the prescribed authority after payment of fee of ₹1,000.

Those persons who have been exempted from PAN-Aadhaar linking will not be liable to the consequences mentioned above, a ministry statement said.

This category includes those residing in specified States, a non-resident as per the Act, an individual who is not a citizen of India or individuals of the age of eighty years or more at any time during the previous year.

It is stated that more than 51 crore PANs have already been linked with Aadhaar till date.