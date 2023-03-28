Last date for linking of PAN-Aadhaar extended to 30 June

Last date for linking of PAN-Aadhaar extended to 30 June2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 07:11 PM IST
Under the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961, every person who has been allotted a PAN as on 1 July, 2017 and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar number, is required to intimate his Aadhaar to the prescribed authority on or before 31 March, 2023, on payment of a prescribed fee
NEW DELHI : In order to provide some more time to the taxpayers, the date for linking PAN and Aadhaar has been extended to 30 June, 2023, whereby persons can intimate their Aadhaar to the prescribed authority for Aadhaar-PAN linking without facing repercussions.
