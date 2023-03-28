Last date for linking of PAN-Aadhaar extended to 30 June

Under the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 1961, every person who has been allotted a PAN as on 1 July, 2017 and is eligible to obtain Aadhaar Number, is required to intimate his Aadhaar to the prescribed authority on or before 31 March, 2023, on payment of a prescribed fee. Failure to do so attracts certain repercussions under the Act from 1 April, 2023.