Aadhaar card details: You can change the name, address or mobile number without having to pay a fee. After June 14 deadline Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will levy a fee in order for citizens to make these changes.

Those who are looking forward to updating their aadhaar card details must do so before June 14. Earlier the deadline was March 14 before it got extended. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In their aadhaar card details, one can change their name, address or mobile number without having to pay a fee. After this deadline, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) will levy a fee in order for citizens to make these changes. To update your details, you need to visit the website.

Which are the documents one can submit? The aadhaar portal gives out a detailed list of the documents one can submit. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As proof of both identity and address, one can submit ration card, voter identity card, government-issued identity card/ certificate having address, and Indian passport.

Meanwhile, PAN card, driving licence, secondary or senior school mark sheet/ school leaving certificate having photograph, government-issued identity card/ certificate - serve as proof of identity.

In order to show a valid proof of address, one can submit electricity/water/gas bills (last 3 months), bank/ post office passbook, rent/ lease/ leave and licence agreement serve as proof of address only. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

How to submit One can submit these documents online on myAadhaar portal or by visiting any aadhaar centre.

One can also check the step-by-step procedure for submission of documents online at this link.

Meanwhile, the last date for payment of the last instalment of advance tax is tomorrow i.e., March 15. On the last day, taxpayers are supposed to pay 100 percent of advance tax payable. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taxpayers liable to pay advance tax include any assessee including salaried employee, whose tax liability for the financial year as source is ₹10,000 of more. Resident senior citizens not having income from business /profession are not liable to pay.

As far as mode of payment for payment of tax is concerned, it has to be digital for all corporates and those assessees whose accounts are required to be audited under section 44AB of the Income Tax Act, 1961. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

