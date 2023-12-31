Last day for filing Income Tax Returns for FY 2022-23 ends on December 31; what happens if you miss it
Income Tax Return Filing Last Date: The Income Tax Department allows the submission of updated ITRs after the December 31 deadline, but additional taxes may apply for adjustments to income.
Income Tax Return Filing Last Date: As the deadline approaches on December 31 for filing Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the financial year 2022-23, taxpayers are strongly encouraged to take swift action and submit their returns by today. This is particularly crucial for those who have not yet filed, need to make updates, or rectify errors in their previously submitted tax returns.