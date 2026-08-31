Last few hours to file tax return: Key pre-filled details ITR-3 and ITR-4 filers must cross-check

With only a few hours left before the 31 August deadline for non-audit taxpayers filing ITR-3 and ITR-4 for AY 2026-27, it is important to review the pre-filled details carefully and correct any errors or omissions before submitting the return.
Siddharth Maurya, Managing Director, Vibhavangal Anukulkara, mentioned that the income tax portal auto-fills most basic details such as name, PAN, date of birth, address, contact number, bank accounts, and the tax regime selected.
According to him, financial information is sourced from Form 26AS, AIS, TIS, TDS returns, and reports filed by employers, banks, companies, mutual funds, brokers, and other reporting entities.
He said pre-filled information may include:
Maurya explained that taxpayers should enter or update the business turnover, professional receipts, purchases, operating expenses, inventory, debtors, creditors, balance-sheet items, and the profit-and-loss account. Income after TDS or not reported by a third party needs to be filled.
He said the following details in ITR-3 should be manually verified and filled:
“In ITR-3, sales of shares or mutual funds may be pre-filled based on broker-reported or AIS data. However, taxpayers should consider acquisition cost, expenses, holding period and transaction classification before determining the taxable income,” he noted.
Maurya said ITR-4 taxpayers should confirm turnover or gross receipts, digital and non-digital receipts, presumptive income, business details and GST information. They should also add eligible deductions and any unreported income.
“Certain identity-related details, such as PAN, correspond to the taxpayer’s registered profile and cannot be altered during the preparation of return filings. If the name, date of birth, address or contact details are incorrect, the taxpayer must update the relevant PAN, Aadhaar or e-filing profile records,” Maurya explained.
He said most other information in the return can be changed, as taxpayers are required by law to report correct information. However, changing a figure in the ITR does not correct the SFT, TDS or AIS records.
Maurya pointed out that incorrect, unrelated, or duplicated AIS entries should be disputed through the AIS portal with supporting documents. Taxpayers should not accept a wrong pre-filled figure merely to match incorrect AIS data and should retain documents such as bank statements and invoices to justify discrepancies.
He also advised taxpayers to verify any tax credits claimed against Form 26AS.
Maurya said taxpayers should verify their personal and bank account information, residential status, refund account selection, and choice of old or new tax regime before filing their returns.
They should also reconcile salary, interest, dividend, rent, professional and business receipts against Form 16, Form 16A, AIS, TIS, Form 26AS, bank statements and books of accounts.
For ITR-3, he said taxpayers should review the Schedule BP, profit and loss account, balance sheet, capital gains, depreciation, speculative transactions, F&O income, intraday transactions and brought-forward losses.
He added that the classification of different activities, namely trading, profession, business, speculative and non-speculative, should be checked. AIS may show the gross sale consideration without computing the taxable gain. Therefore, Maurya said the capital gains account and broker’s statement must be reviewed.
For ITR-4, Maurya said taxpayers should check that they are eligible for this form. He added that turnover, gross receipts, cash or digital receipts, presumptive income amount, and additional income should be corrected.
In ITR-3 or 4, he said taxpayers should check all deductions, house property details, exemptions, foreign assets, foreign income, GST turnover, TDS/TCS, advance tax, self-assessment tax, and interest.
He also advised taxpayers to check the complete return preview rather than relying only on validation messages generated by the Income Tax Department.
Disclaimer: This is only for informational and educational purposes. Please consult a qualified expert for the latest laws and regulations.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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