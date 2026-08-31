Last few hours to file tax return: Key pre-filled details ITR-3 and ITR-4 filers must cross-check

With only a few hours left before the 31 August deadline for non-audit taxpayers filing ITR-3 and ITR-4 for AY 2026-27, it is important to review the pre-filled details carefully and correct any errors or omissions before submitting the return.

What information is pre-filled in ITR-3 and ITR-4 for AY 2026-27? Siddharth Maurya, Managing Director, Vibhavangal Anukulkara, mentioned that the income tax portal auto-fills most basic details such as name, PAN, date of birth, address, contact number, bank accounts, and the tax regime selected.

According to him, financial information is sourced from Form 26AS, AIS, TIS, TDS returns, and reports filed by employers, banks, companies, mutual funds, brokers, and other reporting entities.

He said pre-filled information may include:

Salary and pension details

TDS reported by the employer

Interest from savings/fixed deposits and other deposits

Dividend and TDS on professional receipts

Income from rent or contractual payments

Advance and self-assessment tax

What needs to be entered manually in ITR-3 and ITR-4? Maurya explained that taxpayers should enter or update the business turnover, professional receipts, purchases, operating expenses, inventory, debtors, creditors, balance-sheet items, and the profit-and-loss account. Income after TDS or not reported by a third party needs to be filled.

He said the following details in ITR-3 should be manually verified and filled:

Schedule BP

Capital gains schedules

Depreciation schedules

Brought forward losses

Current year loss set-off

House property income

Foreign assets and income

Exempt income and deductions under Chapter VI-A “In ITR-3, sales of shares or mutual funds may be pre-filled based on broker-reported or AIS data. However, taxpayers should consider acquisition cost, expenses, holding period and transaction classification before determining the taxable income,” he noted.

Maurya said ITR-4 taxpayers should confirm turnover or gross receipts, digital and non-digital receipts, presumptive income, business details and GST information. They should also add eligible deductions and any unreported income.

Are there any fields or information that taxpayers cannot edit? “Certain identity-related details, such as PAN, correspond to the taxpayer’s registered profile and cannot be altered during the preparation of return filings. If the name, date of birth, address or contact details are incorrect, the taxpayer must update the relevant PAN, Aadhaar or e-filing profile records,” Maurya explained.

He said most other information in the return can be changed, as taxpayers are required by law to report correct information. However, changing a figure in the ITR does not correct the SFT, TDS or AIS records.

Maurya pointed out that incorrect, unrelated, or duplicated AIS entries should be disputed through the AIS portal with supporting documents. Taxpayers should not accept a wrong pre-filled figure merely to match incorrect AIS data and should retain documents such as bank statements and invoices to justify discrepancies.

He also advised taxpayers to verify any tax credits claimed against Form 26AS.

What should taxpayers cross-check before submitting ITR-3 and ITR-4? Maurya said taxpayers should verify their personal and bank account information, residential status, refund account selection, and choice of old or new tax regime before filing their returns.

They should also reconcile salary, interest, dividend, rent, professional and business receipts against Form 16, Form 16A, AIS, TIS, Form 26AS, bank statements and books of accounts.

For ITR-3, he said taxpayers should review the Schedule BP, profit and loss account, balance sheet, capital gains, depreciation, speculative transactions, F&O income, intraday transactions and brought-forward losses.

He added that the classification of different activities, namely trading, profession, business, speculative and non-speculative, should be checked. AIS may show the gross sale consideration without computing the taxable gain. Therefore, Maurya said the capital gains account and broker’s statement must be reviewed.

For ITR-4, Maurya said taxpayers should check that they are eligible for this form. He added that turnover, gross receipts, cash or digital receipts, presumptive income amount, and additional income should be corrected.

In ITR-3 or 4, he said taxpayers should check all deductions, house property details, exemptions, foreign assets, foreign income, GST turnover, TDS/TCS, advance tax, self-assessment tax, and interest.

He also advised taxpayers to check the complete return preview rather than relying only on validation messages generated by the Income Tax Department.