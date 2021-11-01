When it comes to Diwali, as much as we plan ahead, there is always something left in the last minute shopping list. Since these purchases, big or small, are not planned, we tend to go overboard resulting in overshooting our budget.

Here are a few things that you should remember about Diwali spending:

Converting purchases into EMI is a bad idea: The idea of borrowing for the purpose of spending is a bad idea. A lot of banks offer the facility of turning your purchases into EMI, however, this is extremely harmful for your personal finance, said Amit Trivedi, personal finance coach, speaker and author of Riding the Roller Coaster.

If you haven't saved for it, spend less this Diwali.

Make use of discounts, but don't go overboard: The best way to do it is to make a list of things that you need and i.e. much ahead of the festival season. But, start shopping only when the brands start to offer discounts. You can make some of the best purchases this way and save a lot of money.

Since these are last minute purchase, keep the list as short as possible. Avail the discounts but do not go overboard just because there is a sale, Trivedi added.

Spend but be a conscious spender: If you have the money to spend, please by all means go out and spend. said Chenthil Iyer, Sebi registered investment advisor and chief strategist at Horus Financial Consultants. Spending will get the economy back on track.

But while spending, be conscious about what you are spending on and how relevant the purchase is for you.

Spend less on clothes: Suggesting this for only this year, Iyer said, due to the pandemic, our wardrobes are already loaded with clothes. So if someone really wants to cut down on spending, they should rather cut down on shopping for clothes, Iyer also said.

This money can be spent on something that you need or can also be donated.

How has the pandemic affected festival spending?

When it comes to any festivals, the expenditure is not going to be related to the pandemic situation that we have, Iyer said and further explained, this is because the percentage of the population who were directly or indirectly affected by COVID were quite less.

“However, what one really needs to worry about is the recurring expenditure that has increased substantially over the last year or so, especially the fuel prices and LPG prices and the related snowballing effect. Though the official number relating to them are not out yet, people have started to feel the pinch. Prices of fruits, groceries, cereals, pulses etc. have already gone up."

So if at all there is a reduction in festival spending, I will not attribute it to the pandemic but to the increased fuel prices, he added.

