Last year, nearly 90% of home loan borrowers bought house below Rs35 lakh



During the pandemic, most homes bought on loans were in the affordable segment, where the ticket size is up to ₹35 lakh. The segment constitutes 60% of the market by value and nearly 90% by volume as of Dec 2020, according to a report by CRIF India, which runs the credit bureau CRIF High Mark.

Comparatively, in the mid-range (Between 35 lakh and 75 lakh) and premium range (Above 75 lakh) segments, the number of active loans were 14.9 lakh (1.49 million) and 330,000, respectively.

Even value-wise, loans offered to the affordable segment had the highest share in the home loan segment. Affordable housing was 60.19% or ₹13.79 lakh crore of the total portfolio of lenders. Mid-range loans were at 24.52% or ₹5.62 lakh crore, and premium loans were at 15.29% or ₹3.5 lakh crore.

Most of these loans were disbursed by public sector banks (PSB). They have the largest market share in housing loans by value as well as volumes for the past three years. They hold around 45% market share of the home loan segment.

The top five PSBs constituted nearly 30% of the home loan book by value. The top five private sector banks held about half (15%) of it. The top five non-banking financial companies (NBFC) came second with a 27% market share.

For private sector banks, the majority of the business came disbursing loans above ₹75 lakh. In this segment, PSBs have a much lower share.

