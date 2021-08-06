Late filing fee charged despite ITR date extension? File rectification request

However, taxpayers should note that though the due date for filing returns has been extended, the date for payment of taxes has not been extended. For individuals liable to advance tax (generally those with a tax liability of more than ₹10,000), tax has to be paid before 15 March in four instalments. Any balance tax left to be paid after these dates must be paid before the due date of filing the income tax return. Hence, you should calculate and pay all taxes due at the earliest. Failure to do so can attract interest as well as penalty.

