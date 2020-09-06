Latest Bank FD rates compared: SBI vs HDFC Bank vs PNB vs Kotak Mahindra Bank

State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank offer FD rates ranging from 7 days to 10 years. FD interest rates of different banks vary by deposit amount, deposit tenure and type of depositor. So it's always advisable to compare the FD rates offered by various banks before investing. Here are the latest FD interest rates offered by SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

SBI latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

SBI FDs maturing between 7 days to 45 days, 46 days to 179 days will offer interest rate of 2.9%, 3.9% respectively. Interest rates on FDs maturing in 180 days to less than one-year will give 4.40%. One-year to less than three-year tenor FD will earn an interest rate of 5.10%. FDs maturing in 3 years to less than 5 years and 5 years to upto 10 years will give interest rate 5.3%, 5.4% interest respectively. Senior citizens will get interest rates ranging from 4.50% to 6.40% on FDs with tenor 7 days to 10 years. SBI offers senior citizens’ an additional 50 bps interest rate across all tenors.

7 days to 45 days - 2.9%

46 days to 179 days - 3.9%

180 days to 210 days - 4.4%

211 days to less than 1 year - 4.4%

1 year to less than 2 years - 5.1%

2 years to less than 3 years - 5.1%

3 years to less than 5 years - 5.3%

5 years and up to 10 years - 5.4%

HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

HDFC Bank is offering 2.50% interest rate on deposits between 7 days and 29 days, and 3 % on deposits maturing in 30-90 days. FDs maturing in 91 days to 6 months will give you an interest rate of 3.5%. Term deposits maturing in 9 months 1 day to less than one year will give 4.4%. Term deposits maturing in one year to two years will give 5.10% interest. FDs maturing in 2 years to 3 years will give 5.15%, 3 years to 5 years will give 5.30%. Deposits with maturity period 5 years to 10 years will give 5.50% interest. These rates are applicable from 25 August. Senior citizens continue to get 50 basis points higher interest rates than the general public. The bank offers interest rates from 3% to 6.25% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years to senior citizens.

7 - 14 days 2.50%

15 - 29 days 2.50%

30 - 45 days 3%

46 - 60 days 3%

61 - 90 days 3%

91 days - 6 months 3.5%

6 months 1 days - 9 months 4.4%

9 months 1 day < 1 Year 4.4%

1 Year 5.10%

1 year 1 day - 2 years 5.10%

2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.15%

3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.30%

5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.50%

Punjab National Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

PNB is offering an interest rate ranging between 3% and 5.3% on fixed deposits maturing in the range of 7 days to 10 years. PNB is offering an interest rate of 3% on 7-45 day fixed deposits and it goes up 4.5% on less than 1 year FDs. On term deposits maturing in one year to upto 3 years, PNB gives 5.25% interest. PNB is offering 5.30 % interest on deposits maturing above 5 years to 10 years. The senior citizens shall get an additional rate of interest of 75 bps over applicable card rates for all maturities on domestic deposits of less than ₹2 crore. For term deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years, PNB gives interest ranging from 3.75% to 6.05% to senior citizens.

7 to 14 days - 3%

15 to 29 days - 3%

30 to 45 days - 3%

46 to 90 days - 3.25%

91 to 179 days - 4%

180 days to 270 days - 4.4%

271 days to less than 1 year - 4.5%

333 days - 4.5%

1 year - 5.25%

444 days - 5.25%

555 days - 5.25%

Above 1 year & upto 2 years- 5.25%

Above 2 year & upto 3 years- 5.25%

Above 3 year & upto 5 years - 5.30%

Above 5 years & upto 10 years- 5.30 %

Kotak Mahindra Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

For FDs maturing in 7 to 30 days, 31 to 90 days and 91 to 179 days, Kotak Mahindra Bank offers interest rate 2.5%, 3% and 4% interest respectively. Kotak Mahindra Bank pays interest rate of 4.6% on FDs maturing in 180 days. For term deposits maturing in 181 to 363 days, the bank pays 4.70%. For deposits maturing in 364 days to 389 Days, Kotak Bank gives 4.75%. For deposits maturing in 390 days to less than 2 years, Kotak Mahindra Bank gives 5.10%. For FDs maturing in 2 years to less than 4 years, the bank gives 4.90%. For term deposits 4 years and above but less than 5 years 4.75%, and for 5 years and above upto and inclusive of 10 years 4.50%

7 - 14 days 2.50%

15 - 30 days 2.50%

31 - 45 days 3%

46 - 90 days 3%

91 - 120 days 4%

121 - 179 days 4%

180 days 4.60%

181 days to 269 days 4.70%

270 days 4.70%

271 days to 363 days 4.70%

364 days 4.75%

365 days to 389 Days 4.75%

390 days (12 months 25 days) 5.10%

391 days-less than 23 months 5.10%

23 months 5.10%

23 months 1 day- less than 2 years 5.10%

2 years- less than 3 years 4.90%

3 years and above but less than 4 years 4.90%

4 years and above but less than 5 years 4.75%

5 years and above upto and inclusive of 10 years 4.50%

