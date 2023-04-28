Latest bank FD rates: ICICI vs HDFC vs Axis vs SBI

Since May 2022, the banks have been increasing the interest on fixed deposits (FDs). Five consecutive repo rate hikes by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have given further momentum to rising FD interest rates. Although, this time in April MPC meeting the central bank decided to put a pause on the repo rate, which has brought some respite to loan borrowers from the rising rates over the last 11 months. Since last year, the repo rate has increased by 250 basis points (bps). The last hike was by 25 bps in February 2023, bringing the repo rate to 6.5 per cent. The consecutive rate hike has made the returns on fixed deposits quite attractive.

