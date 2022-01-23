A fixed deposit (FD) is an investment product offered by banks. In FDs, you know at the time of investing what interest rate you will get and how much money you will receive at the time of maturity. State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank have revised interest rates on term deposits in January 2022.

Axis Bank latest FD interest rates effective 20 January 2022

Axis Bank gives interest rates ranging from 2.5% to 5.75% on term deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

7 days to 14 days- 2.50%

15 days to 29 days- 2.50%

30 days to 45 days 3.00%

46 days to 60 days 3.00%

61 days < 3 months 3.00%

3 months < 4 months 3.50%

4 months < 5 months 3.50%

5 months < 6 months 3.50%

6 months < 7 months 4.40%

7 months < 8 months 4.40%

8 months < 9 months 4.40%

9 months < 10 months 4.40%

10 months < 11 months 4.40%

11 months < 11 months 25 days 4.40%

11 months 25 days < 1 year 4.40 %

1 year < 1 year 5 days 5.10%

1 year 5 days < 1 year 11days 5.15%

1 year 11days < 1 year 25days 5.25%

1 year 25 days < 13 months 5.15%

13 months < 14 months 5.15%

14 months < 15 months 5.15%

15 months < 16 months 5.20%

16 months < 17 months 5.20%

17 months < 18 months 5.20%

18 months < 2 years 5.25%

2 years < 30 months 5.40%

30 months < 3 years 5.40%

3 years < 5 years 5.40%

5 years to 10 years 5.75%

SBI latest FD interest rates effective 15 January 2022

SBI FDs between 7 days to 10 years will give 2.9% to 5.4% to general customers. Senior citizens will get 50 basis points (bps) extra on these deposits. These rates are effective from 12 January 2022.

7 days to 45 days - 2.9%

46 days to 179 days - 3.9%

180 days to 210 days - 4.4%

211 days to less than 1 year - 4.4%

1 year to less than 2 years - 5.1%

2 years to less than 3 years - 5.1%

3 years to less than 5 years - 5.3%

5 years and up to 10 years - 5.4%

HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates effective 12 January 2022

HDFC Bank offers interest ranging from 2.50% to 5.60% on deposits maturing between 7 days and 10 years. HDFC Bank offers interest rates from 3% to 6.25% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years to senior citizens.

7 - 14 days 2.50%

15 - 29 days 2.50%

30 - 45 days 3%

61 - 90 days 3%

91 days - 6 months 3.5%

6 months 1 day - 9 months 4.4%

9 months 1 day < 1 Year 4.4%

1 year - 4.9%

1 year 1 day - 2 years 5%

2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.20%

3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.40%

5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.60%

Kotak Mahindra Bank latest FD interest rates effective 6 January 2022

Kotak Mahindra Bank gives interest rates ranging from 2.5% to 5.30% on term deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

7 - 14 days 2.50%

15 - 30 days 2.50%

31 - 45 days 2.75%

46 - 90 days 2.75%

91 - 120 days 3%

121 - 179 days 3.25%

180 days 4.3%

181 days to 269 days 4.40%

270 days 4.40%

271 days to 363 days 4.40%

364 days 4.5%

365 days to 389 days 4.9%

390 days (12 months 25 days) 5%

391 days - Less than 23 months 5%

23 months 5.10%

23 months 1 day- less than 2 years 5.10%

2 years- less than 3 years 5.15%

3 years and above but less than 4 years 5.3%

4 years and above but less than 5 years 5.3%

5 years and above up to and inclusive of 10 years 5.3%

