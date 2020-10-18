Latest Bank FD rates: SBI vs HDFC Bank vs PNB vs Canara Bank vs Bank of Baroda

State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of Baroda (BoB), and Canara Bank offer FD rates ranging from 7 days to 10 years. FD interest rates of different banks vary by amount, tenure and type of depositor. So it's always important to compare the FD rates offered by various banks before investing. Here are the latest FD interest rates offered by SBI, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, and Canara Bank.

SBI latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

SBI FDs between 7 days to 45 days will now fetch 2.9% .Term deposits between 46 days to 179 days will give 3.9%. FDs of 180 days to less than one year will fetch 4.4%. Deposits with maturity between 1 year and up to less than 2 years will give 4.9% now instead of 5.1%. FDs maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years will give 5.1%. FDs with 3 years to less than 5 years will offer 5.3% and term deposits maturing in 5 years and up to 10 years will give 5.4%. These rates are with effect from 10 September.

7 days to 45 days - 2.9%

46 days to 179 days - 3.9%

180 days to 210 days - 4.4%

211 days to less than 1 year - 4.4%

1 year to less than 2 years - 4.9%

2 years to less than 3 years - 5.1%

3 years to less than 5 years - 5.3%

5 years and up to 10 years - 5.4%

HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

HDFC Bank is offering 2.50% interest rate on deposits between 7 days and 29 days, and 3 % on deposits maturing in 30-90 days. On 91 days to 6 months, 3.5% and on 6 months 1 day to less than one year, 4.4%. HDFC Bank gives 4.9% on FDs maturing in one year 5% on deposits maturing in two years. FDs maturing in 2 years to 3 years will give 5.15%, 3 years to 5 years will give 5.30%. Deposits with maturity period 5 years to 10 years will give 5.50% interest. These interest rates are effective from 15 October.

7 - 14 days 2.50%

15 - 29 days 2.50%

30 - 45 days 3%

46 - 60 days 3%

61 - 90 days 3%

91 days - 6 months 3.5%

6 months 1 days - 9 months 4.4%

9 months 1 day < 1 Year 4.4%

1 year slashed 4.9%

1 year 1 day - 2 years 5%

2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.15%

3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.30%

5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.50%

Punjab National Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

PNB is offering an interest rate ranging between 3% and 5.25% on fixed deposits maturing in the range of 7 days to 10 years. PNB is offering an interest rate of 3% on 7-45 day fixed deposits and it goes up 4.5% on less than 1 year FDs. On term deposits maturing in one year to upto 3 years, PNB gives 5.20% interest. PNB is offering 5.25 % interest on deposits maturing above 5 years to 10 years. These rates are with effect from 1 October

7 to 14 days - 3%

15 to 29 days - 3%

30 to 45 days - 3%

46 to 90 days - 3.25%

91 to 179 days - 4%

180 days to 270 days - 4.4%

271 days to less than 1 year - 4.5%

1 year - 5.20%

Above 1 year & upto 2 years- 5.20%

Above 2 year & upto 3 years- 5.20%

Above 3 year & upto 5 years - 5.25%

Above 5 years & upto 10 years- 5.25 %

Canara Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

For term deposits with maturity period 7-45 days, Canara Bank offers 3% interest rate. For FDs with maturity period 46-90 days, 91 days to 179 days and 180 days to less than 1 Year, the bank gives 4, 4.05 and 4.50% interest rates respectively. For FDs maturing in one year to less than three years, Canara Bank gives 5.25%. For FDs with three to ten years tenure, the state-owned bank gives 5.35% interest rate. These rates are effective from 1 October.

7 days to 45 days -3%

46 days to 90 days - 4%

91 days to 179 days - 4.05%

180 days to less than 1 Year- 4.50%

1 year only - 5.30%

Above 1 year to less than 2 years - 5.25%

2 years & above to less than 3 years - 5.25%

3 years & above to less than 5 years- 5.35 %

5 years & above to 10 Years- 5.35 %

Bank of Baroda latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

Bank of Baroda gives 2.9%% interest on deposits with maturities 7 days to 45 days. For FDs maturing in 46 days to 180 days, BoB offers an interest rate of 3.9%. For short-term deposits with maturity period 181 days and above and less than 1 year, the bank gives 4.4% interest. For 1 year term deposits, Bank of Baroda gives 4.9% interest. FDs with maturities above 1 year and upto 3 years will fetch an interest rate of 5.1%. Long-term FDs with 3 years and 10 years maturities will fetch an interest rate of 5.3%. These rates are with effect from 3 October.

7 days to 14 days 2.9%

15 days to 45 days 2.9%

46 days to 90 days 3.9%

91 days to 180 days 3.9%

181 days to 270 days 4.4%

271 days and above and less than 1 year 4.4%

1 year 4.9%

Above 1 year to 400 days 5.1%

Above 400 days and upto 2 years 5.1%

Above 2 years and upto 3 years 5.1%

Above 3 years and upto 5 years 5.3%

Above 5 years and upto 10 years 5.3%

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via