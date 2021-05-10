State Bank of India (SBI), Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and IDFC First Bank offer fixed deposits (FDs) for tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years. It's always important to compare the FD interest rates offered by various banks before parking your money for any FD deposit. Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank have revised interest rates on fixed deposits this month.

Let's take a look at the latest FD interest rates offered by SBI, Axis Bank, IDFC First, Kotak Mahindra Bank

SBI latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for the general public

SBI FDs between 7 days to 45 days will fetch 2.9%. Term deposits between 46 days to 179 days will give 3.9%. FDs of 180 days to less than one year will fetch 4.4%. Deposits with maturity between 1 year and up to less than 2 years will give 10 bps more now. These deposits will fetch an interest rate of 5% instead of 4.9%. FDs maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years will give 5.1%. FDs with 3 years to less than 5 years will offer 5.3% and term deposits maturing in 5 years and up to 10 years will continue giving 5.4%. These rates are applicable with effect from 8 January 2021. SBI offers senior citizens’ an additional 50 bps interest rate across all tenors. After the latest revision, senior citizens will get 3.4% to 6.2% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years. These rates are applicable from 8 January 2021.

7 days to 45 days - 2.9%

46 days to 179 days - 3.9%

180 days to 210 days - 4.4%

211 days to less than 1 year - 4.4%

1 year to less than 2 years - 5%

2 years to less than 3 years - 5.1%

3 years to less than 5 years - 5.3%

5 years and up to 10 years - 5.4%2 years to less than 3 years - 5.1%

3 years to less than 5 years - 5.3%

5 years and up to 10 years - 5.4%

Axis Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for the general public

Axis Bank offers FDs across different tenures, ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The bank has revised the interest rate on FDs on 4 January 2021. For general customers, the bank gives interest on FDs ranging from 2.5% to 5.50%. Axis Bank offers a higher interest rate to senior citizens on select maturities.

7 days to 14 days 2.50%

15 days to 29 days 2.50%

30 days to 45 days 3%

46 days to 60 days 3%

61 days < 3 months 3%

3 months < 4 months 3.5%

4 months < 5 months 3.5%

5 months < 6 months 3.5%

6 months < 7 months 4.40%

7 months < 8 months 4.40%

8 months < 9 months 4.40%

9 months < 10 months 4.40%

10 months < 11 months 4.40%

11 months < 11 months 25 days 4.40%

11 months 25 days < 1 year 4.40%

1 year < 1 year 5 days 5.10%

1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 5.15%

1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days 5.10%

1 year 25 days < 13 months 5.10%

13 months < 14 months 5.10%

14 months < 15 months 5.10%

15 months < 16 months 5.20%

16 months < 17 months 5.20%

17 months < 18 months 5.20%

18 Months < 2 years 5.25%

2 years < 30 months 5.40%

30 months < 3 years 5.40%

3 years < 5 years 5.40%

5 years to 10 years 5.75%

IDFC First Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for the general public

IDFC First Bank offers short-term FDs ranging from seven days to one year and long-term FDs ranging from one to ten years. FD interest rates in IDFC First Bank range from 2.75%p.a. to 6% p.a. for deposits with a tenure of 7 days to ten years. These rates are effective from 1 May 2021

7 - 14 days 2.75%

15 - 29 days 3.00%

30 - 45 days 3.50%

46 - 90 days 4.00%

91 - 180 days 4.50%

181 days – less than 1 year 5.25%

1 year – 2 years 5.50%

2 years 1 day – 3 years 5.75%

3 years 1 day – 5 years 6.00%

5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.75%

5 Years (Tax saver) 5.75%

Kotak Mahindra Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for the general public

Kotak Mahindra Bank gives interest rate ranging from 2.5% to 5.30% on term deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years. These rates are applicable from 26 April 2021.

7 - 14 Days 2.50%

15 - 30 Days 2.50%

31 - 45 Days 2.75%

46 - 90 Days 2.75%

91 - 120 Days 3.00%

121 - 179 days 3.25%

180 Days 4.40%

181 Days to 269 Days 4.40%

270 Days 4.40%

271 Days to 363 Days 4.40%

364 Days 4.40%

365 Days to 389 Days 4.50%

390 Days (12 months 25 days) 4.80%

391 Days - Less than 23 Months 4.80%

23 Months 5.00%

23 months 1 Day- less than 2 years 5.00%

2 years- less than 3 years 5.00%

3 years and above but less than 4 years 5.10%

4 years and above but less than 5 years 5.25%

5 years and above upto and inclusive of 10 years 5.30%

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.