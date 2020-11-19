Latest bank FD rates: What SBI, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Canara Bank offer

State Bank of India ( SBI ), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Canara Bank offer fixed deposits (FDs) for tenures ranging from 7 days to 10 years. It's always important to compare the FD interest rates offered by various banks before parking your money any FD deposit. HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Canara Bank have revised interest rates on fixed deposits this month.

Let's take a look at the latest FD interest rates offered by SBI, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Canara Bank

SBI latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

SBI FDs between 7 days to 45 days will now fetch 2.9% .Term deposits between 46 days to 179 days will give 3.9%. FDs of 180 days to less than one year will fetch 4.4%. Deposits with maturity between 1 year and up to less than 2 years will give 4.9% now instead of 5.1%. FDs maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years will give 5.1%. FDs with 3 years to less than 5 years will offer 5.3% and term deposits maturing in 5 years and up to 10 years will give 5.4%. These rates are with effect from 10 September.

7 days to 45 days - 2.9%

46 days to 179 days - 3.9%

180 days to 210 days - 4.4%

211 days to less than 1 year - 4.4%

1 year to less than 2 years - 4.9%

2 years to less than 3 years - 5.1%

3 years to less than 5 years - 5.3%

5 years and up to 10 years - 5.4%

HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

HDFC Bank offers 2.50% interest rate on deposits between 7 days and 29 days, and 3 % on deposits maturing in 30-90 days. On 91 days to 6 months, 3.5% and on 6 months 1 day to less than one year, 4.4%. The bank gives 4.9% on FDs maturing in one year. Term deposits maturing in one year and two years will fetch an interest rate of 4.9%. FDs maturing in 2 years to 3 years will give 5.15%, 3 years to 5 years will give 5.30%. Deposits with maturity period 5 years to 10 years will give 5.50% interest. These rates are effective from 13 November.

7 - 14 days 2.50%

15 - 29 days 2.50%

30 - 45 days 3%

46 - 60 days 3%

61 - 90 days 3%

91 days - 6 months 3.5%

6 months 1 days - 9 months 4.4%

9 months 1 day < 1 Year 4.4%

1 year - 4.9%

1 year 1 day - 2 years 4.9%

2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.15%

3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.30%

5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.50%

Axis Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

Axis Bank is offering an interest rate of 2.50% on FDs with maturity between 7 days and 29 days, 3% for FDs maturing between 30 days and less than 3 months, 3.5% for FDs between 3 months and less than 6 months. For FDs maturing in six months to less than 11 months 25 days, Axis Bank gives 4.40% interest rate. For 11 months 25 days to less than 1 year 5 days 5.15%, 1 year 5 days to less than 18 months 5.10%. For term deposits maturing in 18 months to less than 2 years, Axis Bank gives 5.25% interest. For long-term deposits maturing in 2 years to 5 years, and 5 years to 10 years, Axis Bank offers an interest rate of 5.40% and 5.50% respectively. These rates are with effect from 13 November

7 days to 14 days 2.50%

15 days to 29 days 2.50%

30 days to 45 days 3%

46 days to 60 days 3%

61 days < 3 months 3%

3 months < 4 months 3.5%

4 months < 5 months 3.5%

5 months < 6 months 3.5%

6 months < 7 months 4.40%

7 months < 8 months 4.40%

8 months < 9 months 4.40%

9 months < 10 months 4.40%

10 months < 11 months 4.40%

11 months < 11 months 25 days 4.40%

11 months 25 days < 1 year 5.15%

1 year < 1 year 5 days 5.15%

1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 5.10%

1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days 5.10%

1 year 25 days < 13 months 5.10%

13 months < 14 months 5.10%

14 months < 15 months 5.10%

15 months < 16 months 5.10%

16 months < 17 months 5.10%

17 months < 18 months 5.10%

18 Months < 2 years 5.25%

2 years < 30 months 5.40%

30 months < 3 years 5.40%

3 years < 5 years 5.40%

5 years to 10 years 5.50%

Canara Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

For term deposits with maturity period 7-45 days, Canara Bank offers 2.95% interest rate. For FDs with maturity period 46-90 days, 91 days to 179 days and 180 days to less than 1 Year, the bank gives 3.9, 4. and 4.45% interest rates respectively. For term deposits maturing in 1 year, the bank will give 5.25 % and for deposits maturing in above one year to less than three years, the bank will offer an interest rate of 5.20%. For FDs with three to ten years tenure, the state-owned bank gives 5.30% interest rate. These rates are effective from 16 November

7 days to 45 days - 2.95%

46 days to 90 days - 3.90%

91 days to 179 days - 4%

180 days to less than 1 Year- 4.45%

1 year only -5.25%

Above 1 year to less than 2 years - 5.20%

2 years & above to less than 3 years -5.20%

3 years & above to less than 5 years-5.30%

5 years & above to 10 Years- 5.30%

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via