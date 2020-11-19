Latest bank FD rates: What SBI, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, Canara Bank offer

Axis Bank is offering an interest rate of 2.50% on FDs with maturity between 7 days and 29 days, 3% for FDs maturing between 30 days and less than 3 months, 3.5% for FDs between 3 months and less than 6 months. For FDs maturing in six months to less than 11 months 25 days, Axis Bank gives 4.40% interest rate. For 11 months 25 days to less than 1 year 5 days 5.15%, 1 year 5 days to less than 18 months 5.10%. For term deposits maturing in 18 months to less than 2 years, Axis Bank gives 5.25% interest. For long-term deposits maturing in 2 years to 5 years, and 5 years to 10 years, Axis Bank offers an interest rate of 5.40% and 5.50% respectively. These rates are with effect from 13 November