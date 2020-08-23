Private sector lender Axis Bank has sharply cut interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from 21 August. Axis Bank offers FDs across different tenures, ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The bank offers higher rate to senior citizens on select maturities. After the latest revision, Axis Bank is offering an interest rate of 2.50% on FDs with maturity between 7 days and 29 days, 3% for FDs maturing between 30 days and 45 days, 3.25% for 46 days to less than 3 months. and 4.1 % for FDs between 3 months and less than 6 months. For term deposits maturing in one year to less than less than 18 months, the bank gives 5.15%. For long-term deposits maturing in 2 years to 10 years, Axis Bank offers an inuerest rate of 5.50%

Axis Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

7 days to 14 days 2.50%

15 days to 29 days 2.50%

30 days to 45 days 3%

46 days to 60 days 3.25%

61 days < 3 months 3.25%

3 months < 4 months 4.10%

4 months < 5 months 4.10%

5 months < 6 months 4.10%

6 months < 7 months 4.50%

7 months < 8 months 4.50%

8 months < 9 months 4.50%

9 months < 10 months 4.75%

10 months < 11 months 4.75%

11 months < 11 months 25 days 4.75%

11 months 25 days < 1 year 5.20%

1 year < 1 year 5 days 5.20%

1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 5.15%

1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days 5.15%

1 year 25 days < 13 months 5.15%

13 months < 14 months 5.15%

14 months < 15 months 5.15%

15 months < 16 months 5.15%

16 months < 17 months 5.15%

17 months < 18 months 5.15%

18 Months < 2 years 5.40%

2 years < 30 months 5.50%

30 months < 3 years 5.50%

3 years < 5 years 5.50%

5 years to 10 years 5.50%

SBI latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

SBI FDs between 7 days to 45 days gives 2.9% . Term deposits between 46 days to 179 days will give 3.9%. FDs of 180 days to less than one year will fetch 4.4%. Deposits with maturity between 1 year and up to 3 years will give 5.1%. FDs with tenor 3 years to less than 5 years will now give 5.3% and those maturing in 5 years and up to 10 years will give 5.4%. SBI offers senior citizens’ an additional 50 bps interest rate across all tenors. Senior citizens get 3.4% to 6.2% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

7 days to 45 days - 2.9%

46 days to 179 days - 3.9%

180 days to 210 days - 4.4%

211 days to less than 1 year - 4.4%

1 year to less than 2 years - 5.1%

2 years to less than 3 years - 5.1%

3 years to less than 5 years - 5.3%

5 years and up to 10 years - 5.4%

ICICI Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

For FDs with a maturity of 7-29 days, ICICI Bank is offering 2.5%, 30-90 days 3%, 91-184 days 4%, 185 days to 289 days 4.4% and 290 days to less than 1 year 4.5%. On FDs maturing in 1 year to less than 18 months, the bank is offering 5% interest rate, and on deposits maturing in 18 months to less than 3 years, ICICI Bank is offering 5.10% interest. ICICI Bank is offering a 5.35% interest rate on FDs maturing between three years and five years, 5 years 1 day to 10 years 5.50%. ICICI Bank gives interest rates ranging from 3% to 6% to senior citizens. These rates are with effect from 7 August.

7 days to 14 days - 2.50%

15 days to 29 days - 2.50%

30 days to 45 days - 3%

46 days to 60 days - 3%

61 days to 90 days- 3%

91 days to 120 days - 4%

121 days to 184 days - 4%

185 days to 210 days - 4.40%

211 days to 270 days - 4.40%

271 days to 289 days - 4.40%

290 days to less than 1 year - 4.50%

1 year to 389 days - 5%

390 days to < 18 months - 5%

18 months days to 2 years - 5.1%

2 years 1 day to 3 years - 5.1%

3 years 1 day to 5 years - 5.35%

5 years 1 day to 10 years - 5.50%

Canara Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

For term deposits with maturity period 7-45 days, Canara Bank offers 3% interest rate. For FDs with maturity period 46-90 days, 91 days to 179 days and 180 days to less than 1 Year, the bank gives 4, 4.05 and 4.50% interest rates respectively. For FDs maturing in one year, Canara Bank gives 5.4% and for deposits maturing in above one year to less than three years, the bank offers an interest rate of 5.35%. For FDs with three to ten years tenure, the state-owned bank gives 5.3%. These interest rates are effective 7 August.

7 days to 45 days -3%

46 days to 90 days - 4%

91 days to 179 days - 4.05%

180 days to less than 1 Year- 4.50%

1 year only - 5.40%

Above 1 year to less than 2 years -5.35%

2 years & above to less than 3 years -5.35%

3 years & above to less than 5 years- 5.30%

5 years & above to 10 Years- 5.30%

