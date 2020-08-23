Home >Money >Personal Finance >Latest Bank FD rates: SBI vs Axis Bank vs Canara Bank vs ICICI Bank

Private sector lender Axis Bank has sharply cut interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from 21 August. Axis Bank offers FDs across different tenures, ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The bank offers higher rate to senior citizens on select maturities. After the latest revision, Axis Bank is offering an interest rate of 2.50% on FDs with maturity between 7 days and 29 days, 3% for FDs maturing between 30 days and 45 days, 3.25% for 46 days to less than 3 months. and 4.1 % for FDs between 3 months and less than 6 months. For term deposits maturing in one year to less than less than 18 months, the bank gives 5.15%. For long-term deposits maturing in 2 years to 10 years, Axis Bank offers an inuerest rate of 5.50%

Axis Bank latest FD interest rates (below 2 crore) for general public

7 days to 14 days 2.50%

15 days to 29 days 2.50%

30 days to 45 days 3%

46 days to 60 days 3.25%

61 days < 3 months 3.25%

3 months < 4 months 4.10%

4 months < 5 months 4.10%

5 months < 6 months 4.10%

6 months < 7 months 4.50%

7 months < 8 months 4.50%

8 months < 9 months 4.50%

9 months < 10 months 4.75%

10 months < 11 months 4.75%

11 months < 11 months 25 days 4.75%

11 months 25 days < 1 year 5.20%

1 year < 1 year 5 days 5.20%

1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 5.15%

1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days 5.15%

1 year 25 days < 13 months 5.15%

13 months < 14 months 5.15%

14 months < 15 months 5.15%

15 months < 16 months 5.15%

16 months < 17 months 5.15%

17 months < 18 months 5.15%

18 Months < 2 years 5.40%

2 years < 30 months 5.50%

30 months < 3 years 5.50%

3 years < 5 years 5.50%

5 years to 10 years 5.50%

SBI latest FD interest rates (below 2 crore) for general public

SBI FDs between 7 days to 45 days gives 2.9% . Term deposits between 46 days to 179 days will give 3.9%. FDs of 180 days to less than one year will fetch 4.4%. Deposits with maturity between 1 year and up to 3 years will give 5.1%. FDs with tenor 3 years to less than 5 years will now give 5.3% and those maturing in 5 years and up to 10 years will give 5.4%. SBI offers senior citizens’ an additional 50 bps interest rate across all tenors. Senior citizens get 3.4% to 6.2% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.

7 days to 45 days - 2.9%

46 days to 179 days - 3.9%

180 days to 210 days - 4.4%

211 days to less than 1 year - 4.4%

1 year to less than 2 years - 5.1%

2 years to less than 3 years - 5.1%

3 years to less than 5 years - 5.3%

5 years and up to 10 years - 5.4%

ICICI Bank latest FD interest rates (below 2 crore) for general public

For FDs with a maturity of 7-29 days, ICICI Bank is offering 2.5%, 30-90 days 3%, 91-184 days 4%, 185 days to 289 days 4.4% and 290 days to less than 1 year 4.5%. On FDs maturing in 1 year to less than 18 months, the bank is offering 5% interest rate, and on deposits maturing in 18 months to less than 3 years, ICICI Bank is offering 5.10% interest. ICICI Bank is offering a 5.35% interest rate on FDs maturing between three years and five years, 5 years 1 day to 10 years 5.50%. ICICI Bank gives interest rates ranging from 3% to 6% to senior citizens. These rates are with effect from 7 August.

7 days to 14 days - 2.50%

15 days to 29 days - 2.50%

30 days to 45 days - 3%

46 days to 60 days - 3%

61 days to 90 days- 3%

91 days to 120 days - 4%

121 days to 184 days - 4%

185 days to 210 days - 4.40%

211 days to 270 days - 4.40%

271 days to 289 days - 4.40%

290 days to less than 1 year - 4.50%

1 year to 389 days - 5%

390 days to < 18 months - 5%

18 months days to 2 years - 5.1%

2 years 1 day to 3 years - 5.1%

3 years 1 day to 5 years - 5.35%

5 years 1 day to 10 years - 5.50%

Canara Bank latest FD interest rates (below 2 crore) for general public

For term deposits with maturity period 7-45 days, Canara Bank offers 3% interest rate. For FDs with maturity period 46-90 days, 91 days to 179 days and 180 days to less than 1 Year, the bank gives 4, 4.05 and 4.50% interest rates respectively. For FDs maturing in one year, Canara Bank gives 5.4% and for deposits maturing in above one year to less than three years, the bank offers an interest rate of 5.35%. For FDs with three to ten years tenure, the state-owned bank gives 5.3%. These interest rates are effective 7 August.

7 days to 45 days -3%

46 days to 90 days - 4%

91 days to 179 days - 4.05%

180 days to less than 1 Year- 4.50%

1 year only - 5.40%

Above 1 year to less than 2 years -5.35%

2 years & above to less than 3 years -5.35%

3 years & above to less than 5 years- 5.30%

5 years & above to 10 Years- 5.30%

