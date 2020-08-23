Latest Bank FD rates: SBI vs Axis Bank vs Canara Bank vs ICICI Bank

Private sector lender Axis Bank has sharply cut interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs) with effect from 21 August. Axis Bank offers FDs across different tenures, ranging from 7 days to 10 years. The bank offers higher rate to senior citizens on select maturities. After the latest revision, Axis Bank is offering an interest rate of 2.50% on FDs with maturity between 7 days and 29 days, 3% for FDs maturing between 30 days and 45 days, 3.25% for 46 days to less than 3 months. and 4.1 % for FDs between 3 months and less than 6 months. For term deposits maturing in one year to less than less than 18 months, the bank gives 5.15%. For long-term deposits maturing in 2 years to 10 years, Axis Bank offers an inuerest rate of 5.50%