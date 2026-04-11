Latest FD rates: Top 5 Small Finance Banks of India offer up to 8.10% fixed deposit interest rates — Check inside

Fixed Deposit Interest Rates in April 2026: A fixed deposit (FD) is the perfect tool for investors who like to stay away from risky investments like stocks and crypto, which are subject to market risks and fluctuate quite frequently. In contrast, FDs are a bank-backed tool, which provides you with a constant interest rate. There is no possibility of your FD interest rate going down even when markets are not at their best, once you invest your money.
Banks keep revising their FD rates regularly in line with RBI interest rates and the condition of the general economy. The FDs are divided into various tenures, and the fixed deposit rates keep varying depending on the tenure.
While all banks have their own fixed deposits, small finance banks often offer significantly better FD interest rates to their customers. Before you invest in a Fixed Deposit (FD), it is recommended that you compare interest rates across different banks.
Small Finance Banks including Jana Small Finance Bank, AU Small Finance Bank and Suryoday Small Finance Bank offer higher interest rates of up to 8.10% on their fixed deposits.
Here are the best FD interest rates of 5 most popular small finance banks in India.
|Name of Bank
|Tenure
|FD Interest Rate (In %)
|Jana Small Finance Bank
|>1 Year to 3 Years
|7.50
|AU Small Finance Bank
|30 Months 1 Day to 36 Months
|7.10
|Utkarsh Small Finance Bank
|2 Years to up to 3 Years
|7.50
|Suryoday Small Finance Bank
|30 Months
|8.10
|Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
|24 Months
|7.55
While investing in fixed deposits have their own great benefits, small finance bank FDs have unique advantages of their own. Small Finance Banks have a special banking licence with the sole purpose of providing banking facilities to underserved sectors. This often makes them a preffered choice among some depositors when it comes to FDs.
Here are some of the advantages of depositing in Small Finance Bank FDs —
Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.