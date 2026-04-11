Latest FD rates: Top 5 Small Finance Banks of India offer up to 8.10% fixed deposit interest rates — Check inside

While all banks have their own fixed deposits, small finance banks often offer significantly better FD interest rates to their customers. Here are the best FD interest rates of 5 most popular small finance banks in India. 

Swastika Das Sharma
Updated11 Apr 2026, 01:12 PM IST
Fixed Deposit interest rates of small finance banks
Fixed Deposit interest rates of small finance banks

Fixed Deposit Interest Rates in April 2026: A fixed deposit (FD) is the perfect tool for investors who like to stay away from risky investments like stocks and crypto, which are subject to market risks and fluctuate quite frequently. In contrast, FDs are a bank-backed tool, which provides you with a constant interest rate. There is no possibility of your FD interest rate going down even when markets are not at their best, once you invest your money.

Banks keep revising their FD rates regularly in line with RBI interest rates and the condition of the general economy. The FDs are divided into various tenures, and the fixed deposit rates keep varying depending on the tenure.

While all banks have their own fixed deposits, small finance banks often offer significantly better FD interest rates to their customers. Before you invest in a Fixed Deposit (FD), it is recommended that you compare interest rates across different banks.

Also Read | Want to invest ₹1 lakh? Here's how FD laddering will help you maximise gains

Latest FD rates of top 5 Small Finance Banks in India

Small Finance Banks including Jana Small Finance Bank, AU Small Finance Bank and Suryoday Small Finance Bank offer higher interest rates of up to 8.10% on their fixed deposits.

Here are the best FD interest rates of 5 most popular small finance banks in India.

Name of BankTenureFD Interest Rate (In %)
Jana Small Finance Bank>1 Year to 3 Years7.50
AU Small Finance Bank30 Months 1 Day to 36 Months7.10
Utkarsh Small Finance Bank2 Years to up to 3 Years7.50
Suryoday Small Finance Bank30 Months8.10
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank24 Months7.55

Benefits of investing in Small Finance Bank FDs

While investing in fixed deposits have their own great benefits, small finance bank FDs have unique advantages of their own. Small Finance Banks have a special banking licence with the sole purpose of providing banking facilities to underserved sectors. This often makes them a preffered choice among some depositors when it comes to FDs.

Also Read | These 7 PSU banks offer up to 7.25% FD rates for senior citizens
Also Read | Looking for high FD rates? THESE small finance banks offer up to 8%

Here are some of the advantages of depositing in Small Finance Bank FDs —

  • Most small finance banks offer a higher interest rate than traditional banks. They generally provide higher rates of interest as compared to normal commercial banks, ranging between 1-2%. While this may look marginal on a standalone basis, it turns out to be a big amount with FD compounding over the years.
  • The DICGC, a division of the RBI that covers all bank deposits up to 5 lakh, also extends to deposits made with small financing banks. This helps mitigate risks and depositors can invest up to 5 lakh worry-free.
  • Though the interest earned on FD is taxable as per the Income Tax Act, 1961, you can save on your tax outgo. Tax-Saving Fixed Deposits offer tax deductions of up to 1.5 lakh under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act.
  • Like other FDs, small finance bank fixed deposits offer risk-free investments as the interest rates are not related to market fluctuations, which market investtors might face.

About the Author

Swastika Das Sharma

Swastika is a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, covering business news and business trends. She has always been intrigued by the numbers that drive news, which has led to a passion for covering finances as a beat - be it personal finance or corporate. Originally from Kolkata, Swastika’s love for news started at home where her family made sure she read newspapers since she was a kid. <br> With over five years of experience in digital news, and one year at LiveMint, her focus includes writing on the business and personal finance beats. Swastika is a 2020 graduate from the Asian College of Journalism, Chennai, with a specialisation in New Media. Before her current role at LiveMint, she worked at major publications like The Telegraph Online, News18.com and The Economic Times. As a Digital Content Producer at LiveMint, she has extensively covered topics like income tax, Union Budget, economy, personal finance tools and cryptocurrency. <br> Swastika’s specialisations include: <br> Corporate news: Writing and breaking stories from corporates and companies <br> Business trends: Finding what's trending in business and churning original stories <br> Personal finance explainers: Writing explainers on income tax, provident fund, etc. <br> Swastika can be followed on her <a href="https://www.linkedin.com/in/swastika-das-sharma-82a464153/">LinkedIn</a> profile as well as on X at <a href="https://x.com/swastika1005">@swastika1005</a>. She can be reached by email via <a href="swastika.sharma@htdigital.in">swastika.sharma@htdigital.in</a>.

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