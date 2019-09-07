Fixed deposits (FDs) continue to be popular among investors, who are looking for guaranteed income. Many banks including SBI, ICICI, HDFC, Punjab National Bank (PNB) and Bank of Baroda (BoB) offer FDs ranging from 7 days to ten years. Recently, top lenders revised their FD rates after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lowered repo rate, also known as lending rate, by 35 basis points for the fourth time in a row. FD rates vary across banks so it's always better to compare the interest rates on offer before your decide to invest in these deposits.

Here is a comparison of FD rates offered by SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, PNB and BoB for various maturity period.

SBI latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

For short-term FDs maturing in 7 days to 45 days and 46 days to 179 days, SBI gives 4.50% and 5.50% interest respectively. For deposits with maturity period 180 days to 210 days and 211 days to less than 1 year, Sbi offers an interest rate of 6.00%. For term deposits maturing in 1 year to less than 2 year, SBI offers the highest rate of interest. These deposits will fetch an interest rate of 6.70%. SBI gives 6.50% interest on deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years. For long-term FDs maturing in 3 years to ten years, SbI offers an interest rate of 6.25%.

ICICI Bank latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

ICICI Bank offers interest rate ranging from 4.00 to 6.50% on short-term deposits maturities 7 days to one year. ICICI Bank offers 4% interest rate between 7 days and 14 days. For 15 days to 29 days maturity FDs, ICICI Bank is offering 4.25%, 30 days to 45 days 5.25%, 46 days to 60 days 5.75%, 61 days to 90 days 5.75%, 91 days to 120 days 5.75%, 185 days to 289 days 6.25% and 290 days to less than 1 year 6.50%. For FDs between 1 year to 389 days, ICICI Bank is offering 6.70%, 390 days to less than 18 months 6.80%, 18 months to 2 years 7.10%, 2 years 1 day up to 3 years 7.10%. For long-term deposits maturing in 3 years to ten years, ICICI Bank gives 7.00% interest.

HDFC latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

HDFC Bank offers interest rate 3.50%, 4.25% and 5.15% for deposits maturing in 7 to 14 days, 15 to 29 days and 30 to 45 days respectively. The bank gives 5.65% interest for deposits maturing in 46 to 60 days, 61 to 90 days and 91 days to 6 months. For FDs maturing in 6 months 1 day to 9 months, HDFC Bank offers an interest rate of 6.25% and for deposits maturing in 9 months 1 day to less than 1 year, the bank gives an interest rate of 6.35%. Deposits with 1 year maturity period will fetch you an interest rate of 6.90%. For FDs maturing in 1 year 1 day to 2 years and 2 years 1 day to 3 years, HDFC Bank gives 6.80% and 7.10% interest respectively. For long-term FDs, maturing in 3 years and 10 years, HDFC Bank offers an interest rate of 7.00%.

PNB latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

Punjab National Bank gives 4.50% interest for short-term FDs maturing in 7 to 45 days. For deposits maturing in 46 to 179 days, the bank gives 5.50% interest. For FDs with tenures 180 days to 270 days, 271 days to less than 1 year and 333 days, PNB offers an interest rate of 6.00%, 6.25% and 6.30% respectively. For deposits with tenures 1 year to 555 days, PNB gives the highest rate of interest at 6.60%. FDs maturing in 1 year and up to 3 years will fetch an interest rate of 6.50%. For long-term FDs with maturities 3 years to ten years, PNB gives 6.50% interest.

Bank of Baroda latest FD interest rates (below ₹2 crore) for general public

Bank of Baroda gives 4.50% interest on deposits with maturities 7 days to 45 days. For FDs maturing in 46 days to 90 days, 91 days to 180 days, BoB offers an interest rate of 4.75% and 5.50% respectively. For short-term deposits with maturity period 181 days and above and less than 1 year, the bank gives 6.00% interest. For 1 year term deposits, Bank of Baroda gives 6.45% interest. FDs with maturities above 1 year to 400 days, above 400 days and upto 2 years and above 2 years and upto 3 years will fetch an interest rate of 6.60%, 6.55% and 6.45% respectively. Long-term FDs with 3 years and 10 years maturities will fetch an interest rate of 6.25%.

