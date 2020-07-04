Latest fixed deposit (FD) rates: SBI vs ICICI vs HDFC Bank vs Axis Bank

Fixed deposits (FDs) are the safest means of investment. All major banks like State Bank of India (SBI), ICICI, Axis, HDFC and others provide the facility of depositing your lump some money for a fixed tenure. As the entire globe is battling the coronavirus, any banks have been lowering their deposit rates citing surplus liquidity. FD rates of banks vary depending upon their tenure. So, before investing your hard earned money it’s always better to compare the FD rates of different banks before investing. Here is a list of banks and the FD rates offered by them.
SBI latest FD interest rates
State Bank of India (SBI) has slashed interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). After the latest revision, SBI FDs between 7 days to 45 days will now fetch 2.9% . Term deposits between 46 days to 179 days will give 3.9%. FDs of 180 days to less than one year will fetch 4.4%. Deposits with maturity between 1 year and up to 3 years will give 5.1%. FDs with tenor 3 years to less than 5 years will now give 5.3% and those maturing in 5 years and up to 10 years will give 5.4%. SBI offers senior citizens’ an additional 50 bps interest rate across all tenors. After the latest revision, senior citizens will get 3.4% to 6.2% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.
46 days to 179 days - 3.9%
180 days to 210 days - 4.4%
211 days to less than 1 year - 4.4%
1 year to less than 2 years - 5.1%
2 years to less than 3 years - 5.1%
3 years to less than 5 years - 5.3%
5 years and up to 10 years - 5.4%
ICICI Bank latest FD interest rates
Starting from interest rate of 2.75% on FD deposits between 7 days to 14 days, ICICI Bank is currently offering 5.15% on deposits between 1 year to 389 days. Customers get 5.35% on FDs with maturity between 18 months days and 2 years 5.35% which rises to 5.50% on deposits of over three years. Senior citizens get an additional interest rate of 50 basis points across all maturities.
7 days to 14 days 2.75% 3.25%
15 days to 29 days 3.00% 3.50%
30 days to 45 days 3.25% 3.75%
46 days to 60 days 3.50% 4.00%
61 days to 90 days 3.50% 4.00%
91 days to 120 days 4.10% 4.60%
121 days to 184 days 4.10% 4.60%
185 days to 210 days 4.50% 5.00%
211 days to 270 days 4.50% 5.00%
271 days to 289 days 4.50% 5.00%
290 days to less than 1 year 4.75% 5.25%
1 year to 389 days 5.15% 5.65%
390 days to < 18 months 5.15% 5.65%
18 months days to 2 years 5.35% 5.85%
2 years 1 day to 3 years 5.35% 5.85%
3 years 1 day to 5 years 5.50% 6.00%
5 years 1 day to 10 years 5.50% 6.30%
5 Years (80C FD) – Max to ₹ 1.50 lac 5.50% 6.00%
HDFC Bank latest FD interest rates
HDFC Bank offers interest rates from 2.75% to 5.5% on deposits, with maturities from seven days to 10 years. Senior citizens continue to get 50 basis points higher interest rates than the general public. These rates are with effect from 12 June.
6 months 1 days - 9 months 4.50%
9 months 1 day < 1 Year 4.75%
1 year 1 day - 2 years 5.25%
2 years 1 day - 3 years 5.35%
3 year 1 day- 5 years 5.50%
5 years 1 day - 10 years 5.50%
Axis Bank latest FD interest rates
Axis Bank is offering an interest rate of 2.75% on FDs with maturity between 7 days and 14 days, 3% for FDs maturing between 15 days and 29 days, 3.50% for 30 days to 45 days, and 4 % for FDs between 46 days and less than 3 months. For deposits maturing in 3 months to less than 6 months, the bank offers 4.10% interest. For FDs maturing in two years to ten years, Axis Bank gives 5.50% interest. These rates are with effect from 25 June 2020.Senior citizens get interest rate ranging from 2.75% to 6.15% on these deposits maturing in 7 days to 10 years.
3 months < 4 months 4.10%
4 months < 5 months 4.10%
5 months < 6 months 4.10%
6 months < 7 months 4.50%
7 months < 8 months 4.50%
8 months < 9 months 4.50%
9 months < 10 months 4.75%
10 months < 11 months 4.75%
11 months < 11 months 25 days 4.75%
11 months 25 days < 1 year 5.45%
1 year < 1 year 5 days 5.45%
1 year 5 days < 1 year 11 days 5.40%
1 year 11 days < 1 year 25 days 5.40%
1 year 25 days < 13 months 5.40%
13 months < 14 months 5.40%
14 months < 15 months 5.40%
15 months < 16 months 5.40%
16 months < 17 months 5.40%
17 months < 18 months 5.40%
18 Months < 2 years 5.45%
2 years < 30 months 5.50%
30 months < 3 years 5.50%
5 years to 10 years 5.50%