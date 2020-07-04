Latest fixed deposit (FD) rates: SBI vs ICICI vs HDFC Bank vs Axis Bank

State Bank of India (SBI) has slashed interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). After the latest revision, SBI FDs between 7 days to 45 days will now fetch 2.9% . Term deposits between 46 days to 179 days will give 3.9%. FDs of 180 days to less than one year will fetch 4.4%. Deposits with maturity between 1 year and up to 3 years will give 5.1%. FDs with tenor 3 years to less than 5 years will now give 5.3% and those maturing in 5 years and up to 10 years will give 5.4%. SBI offers senior citizens’ an additional 50 bps interest rate across all tenors. After the latest revision, senior citizens will get 3.4% to 6.2% on FDs maturing in 7 days to 10 years.