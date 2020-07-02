Latest interest rate on PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi, other Post Office deposits

Latest interest rate on PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi, other Post Office deposits1 min read . 01:36 PM IST
- Post office savings accounts will continue to fetch 4% interest
- The PPF rate has been held at 7.1%
The government has kept interest rates unchanged for small savings schemes, including that of Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Senior Citizens’ Savings Scheme (SCSS), for the July-September quarter. Interest rates for small savings schemes are notified on a quarterly basis. Post office savings accounts will continue to fetch 4% interest
Here are the interest rate on small savings schemes for July-September quarter:
Public Provident Fund (PPF): The popular tax, long-term savings scheme, which matures in 15 years will fetch 7.1% in July-September quarter.
Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY): The popular girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account will earn an interest rate of 7.6% in this quarter.
Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS): The senior citizens scheme will offer 7.4%.
National Savings Certificate (NSC): National Savings Certificate will fetch 6.8% in July to September quarter.
5-Year Post Office RD: This recurring deposit scheme offered by post offices will get new investors 5.8%.
Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP): The Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) will now mature or double in value in 124 months giving an interest rate of 6.9%.
Post Office Term Deposits: Post office term deposits of 1-3 years will now earn an interest rate of 5.5%.The five-year term deposit will give 6.7%.
