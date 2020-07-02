Latest interest rate on PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi, other Post Office deposits

The government has kept interest rates unchanged for small savings schemes, including that of Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Senior Citizens’ Savings Scheme (SCSS), for the July-September quarter. Interest rates for small savings schemes are notified on a quarterly basis. Post office savings accounts will continue to fetch 4% interest

Here are the interest rate on small savings schemes for July-September quarter:

Public Provident Fund (PPF): The popular tax, long-term savings scheme, which matures in 15 years will fetch 7.1% in July-September quarter.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY): The popular girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account will earn an interest rate of 7.6% in this quarter.

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS): The senior citizens scheme will offer 7.4%.

National Savings Certificate (NSC): National Savings Certificate will fetch 6.8% in July to September quarter.

5-Year Post Office RD: This recurring deposit scheme offered by post offices will get new investors 5.8%.

Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP): The Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) will now mature or double in value in 124 months giving an interest rate of 6.9%.

Post Office Term Deposits: Post office term deposits of 1-3 years will now earn an interest rate of 5.5%.The five-year term deposit will give 6.7%.