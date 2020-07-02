Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >Money >Personal Finance >Latest interest rate on PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi, other Post Office deposits
Latest interest rate on Post Office deposits.

Latest interest rate on PPF, Sukanya Samriddhi, other Post Office deposits

1 min read . 01:36 PM IST Edited By Sangeeta Ojha

  • Post office savings accounts will continue to fetch 4% interest
  • The PPF rate has been held at 7.1%

The government has kept interest rates unchanged for small savings schemes, including that of Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Senior Citizens’ Savings Scheme (SCSS), for the July-September quarter. Interest rates for small savings schemes are notified on a quarterly basis. Post office savings accounts will continue to fetch 4% interest

The government has kept interest rates unchanged for small savings schemes, including that of Public Provident Fund (PPF) and Senior Citizens’ Savings Scheme (SCSS), for the July-September quarter. Interest rates for small savings schemes are notified on a quarterly basis. Post office savings accounts will continue to fetch 4% interest

Here are the interest rate on small savings schemes for July-September quarter:

Here are the interest rate on small savings schemes for July-September quarter:

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Public Provident Fund (PPF): The popular tax, long-term savings scheme, which matures in 15 years will fetch 7.1% in July-September quarter.

Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana (SSY): The popular girl child savings scheme Sukanya Samriddhi Yojana account will earn an interest rate of 7.6% in this quarter.

Senior Citizen Savings Scheme (SCSS): The senior citizens scheme will offer 7.4%.

National Savings Certificate (NSC): National Savings Certificate will fetch 6.8% in July to September quarter.

5-Year Post Office RD: This recurring deposit scheme offered by post offices will get new investors 5.8%.

Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP): The Kisan Vikas Patra (KVP) will now mature or double in value in 124 months giving an interest rate of 6.9%.

Post Office Term Deposits: Post office term deposits of 1-3 years will now earn an interest rate of 5.5%.The five-year term deposit will give 6.7%.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated