Latest personal loan interest rates charged by top 6 banks in May 2025

Personal loans: At the time of applying for personal loans, it is important to check the interest rates charged by different banks – both state and private.
On April 9, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) cut the repo rate by 25 basis points, thus incentivising banks to lower their interest rates on their borrowings. However, the immediate impact is seen on home loans (with variable interest rates) and not on personal loans which typically charge a fixed rate of interest across the loan tenure.
Here, we list out the interest rates charged by banks on their personal loans.
I. HDFC Bank: The largest private sector bank charges an interest in the range of 10.90 percent to 24 percent per annum on personal loan. Additionally, the bank charges process fee of ₹6,500 plus GST.
II. ICICI Bank: This private lender charges an interest in the range of 10.85 per cent to 16.65 percent per annum. Additionally, the bank charges processing charges of 2 percent of loan amount plus taxes.
III. Kotak Mahindra Bank: This private bank charges an interest in the range of 10.99 to 16.99 per cent per annum on personal loan. Besides this, the bank also charges upto 5 percent of final loan amount as processing charges.
|Bank
|Interest rate (%)
|HDFC Bank
|10.90 to 24
|ICICI Bank
|10.85 to 16.65
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|10.99 to 16.99
|Federal Bank
|11.49 to 14.49
|Union Bank of India
|11.25 to 14.95
|State Bank of India (SBI)
|10.30 - 15.30
(Source: Bank websites)
IV. Federal Bank: This private sector bank charges interest in the range of 11.49 to 14.49 percent per annum.
V. Union Bank of India: This state lender charges an interest in the range of 11.25 to 14.95 percent per annum on personal loan.
VI. State Bank of India (SBI): The largest lender in India charges annual interest in the range of 10.30 to 15.30 percent on personal loans.
Disclaimer: Mint has a tie-up with fintechs for providing credit, you will need to share your information if you apply. These tie-ups do not influence our editorial content. This article only intends to educate and spread awareness about credit needs like loans, credit cards and credit score. Mint does not promote or encourage taking credit as it comes with a set of risks such as high interest rates, hidden charges, etc. We advise investors to discuss with certified experts before taking any credit.
