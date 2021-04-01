Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that now the rate of interest on these deposits will remain unchanged as the last quarter of 2020-2021. "Interest rates of small savings schemes of government of India shall continue to be at the rates which existed in the last quarter of 2020-2021, ie, rates that prevailed as of March 2021. Orders issued by oversight shall be withdrawn," tweeted the Finance Minister.

