Latest SEBI circular introduces a new passive ELSS scheme category

Among several norms that have been specified, AMCs have been tasked with ensuring that in case of debt ETFs/ index funds, the relevant index must not have more than 25% weight to a particular group (excluding securities issued by PSUs, public financial institutions (PFIs) and public sector banks (PSBs). Also, the index should not have more than 25% weight to a particular sector (excluding G-secs, T-bills, SDLs and AAA- rated securities issued by PSUs, PFIs and PSBs). Thematic or sectoral indices have, however, been excluded from this provision. The application of these provision should help cap concentration risk in debt ETFs/ index funds.