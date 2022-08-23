LazyPay partners Dukaan for pay-later services

LazyPay extending its services to SMB merchants is a strategic response to BNPL becoming one of the preferred payment options in current times. SMBs are considered the core of country’s economic growth. According to an industry report, technology adoption in small businesses has moved to 40% from 29%, post pandmeic and will be characterised by digital transformation. Also, BNPL is likely to become the fastest growing online payment option with a 6% rise in market share from 3% to 9% in 2024, said the firm.

