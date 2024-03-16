Yet another patriotic film about ‘Tiranga’ in your hearts? Shouldn’t a cliche like ‘Good Indian Soldier Tackles Pakistani Baddies’ be laid to rest already? But what if Amazon Prime Video and Dharma Productions bring you an oglefest?

Ronit Roy is Major Surender Katyal who inspires his son to respect the soldier’s uniform, and the little boy grows to be a gorgeous, strapping Arun Katyal (played by Sidharth Malhotra) who has followed daddy’s career graph and is part of Yodha Task Force.

As a security detail to an Indian Atomic scientist, he tries to save a hijack attempt but fails and gets embroiled in enquiries. He falls off the grid and in his job as a flight security officer gets involved in a hijack once again. This time it looks like he’s the hijacker. Is he really? Or is his heart still beating saffron, white and green? How could a one-man army that saves the day have money lessons to share?



Also Read: Laapataa Ladies: 4 money lessons one can learn from this funny, heartwarming take on life

Focus on your goal

The baddies from Pakistan have but one cliched mission: warmongering over Kashmir. Sidharth Malhotra’s one clear life goal is to clear his name as a Yodha. His team has been disbanded because he could not save the life of a nuclear scientist during a hijack.

As an investor, it is important that you have clear goals in mind. Of course everyone wants to make money, but the instruments you choose will determine how much it is you want to make. If you’re investing to pay for your child’s higher education in a foreign university then you will have set a goal. The same goes towards saving for a home or your dream beach house.

Never say die

Sidharth Malhotra oglefest dominates the screen and earns lots of whistles, drowning out your memories of having seen it all before: the red carpet on steps to the supposed Jinnah House, how the Indian hero saves the Pakistani Prime Minister (a woman in the film) in a similar bunker situation, the betrayer who reveals himself.

Markets are like movie cliches. As Sidharth Malhotra liberally borrows from Shah Rukh Khan dialogue: bade bade sheher mein aisi choti choti baatein hoti rehti hain… A savvy investor like you knows that too. The trick is to not be afraid of the troughs and anticipate them.



Also Read: All India Rank: Euler’s Math Formula gives these 5 money lessons

Admire your erm… portfolio

The story about Indian hero Pakistani villains seems like a ‘maybe we should watch the movie at home when it releases on Amazon Prime Video. But then you’ll miss out on the swagger of Sidharth Malhotra jogging, running, showing off his ripped muscle groups, fighting, boxing, falling, fixing the stuck landing gear, disarming hijackers, getting shot, crashing through glass, walking in slow motion releasing the tiranga flare. On a giant screen near you, while you eat popcorn.

While fashion police hope that cargo pants don’t ever come back into fashion, here’s a fun lesson for you to learn about your money that is working just as hard as Sidharth Malhotra. You let him do all the work and just sit back and watch starry eyed. You have built a portfolio with your hard earned money, so don’t keep meddling in it. Give it time to work for you and enjoy the swag!

Manisha Lakhe is a poet, film critic, traveller, founder of Caferati — an online writer’s forum, hosts Mumbai’s oldest open mic, and teaches advertising, films and communication. She can be reached on Twitter at @manishalakhe.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!