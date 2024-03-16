Learn from Sidharth Malhotra: Become a financial Yodha with these 3 lessons
A patriotic film Yodha featuring Sidharth Malhotra as a soldier facing hijack attempts and money lessons, challenging cliches about Indian heroes and Pakistani villains.
Yet another patriotic film about ‘Tiranga’ in your hearts? Shouldn’t a cliche like ‘Good Indian Soldier Tackles Pakistani Baddies’ be laid to rest already? But what if Amazon Prime Video and Dharma Productions bring you an oglefest?
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message