Learning from Evelyn’s financial mistakes: How to handle sudden monetary gains?
You can be the next Evelyn who struck gold with her lottery tickets. You can also be the next Evelyn struggling to make ends meet. In the end, it is your financial behaviour that will help you decide on which rung of the financial ladder you wish to be.
How familiar are you with Evelyn Marie Adams, the American lottery winner who achieved the remarkable feat of winning the New Jersey Lottery on two separate occasions, in 1985 and 1986, amassing a total prize of over $5.4 million (both winnings were disbursed as mandatory annuities)? Hitting the jackpot twice made her insanely rich and famous. Nevertheless, she struggled with compulsive gambling, losing substantial amounts both at Atlantic City casinos and through a series of wagers.