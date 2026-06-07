Leave encashment tax relief: Eligibility and exemption limits explained

Salaried employees are entitled to a certain number of paid leaves every year, but there may be times when they are unable to utilise all of them. In many companies, unused leaves in a year can be carried forward to later years, allowing employees to accumulate a leave balance until they retire or resign from their position in the organisation.
As a result, employees often end up with a stock of unutilised leave by the time they leave their company. Instead of availing these leaves as time off, they may choose to receive monetary compensation from their employer. This payment in return of unused leave is known as leave encashment.
While leave encashment can provide an additional financial benefit, it is also subjected to tax in the hand of the employee. However, its tax treatment depends on when it is received and your employment sector (private or government). Employees may also be eligible for tax exemptions on the amount received, subject to conditions and limits under the income tax law.
The tax treatment of leave encashment depends on when it is received. If an employee receives leave encashment while still in service, the entire amount is taxable and is included under the head 'Income from Salary'.
As mentioned above, the tax treatment of leave encashment depends on when it is received. If an employee receives leave encashment while they are still in service, then the amount becomes fully taxable and is included under the head ‘Income from Salary' in the ITR form.
However, different tax rules apply when leave encashment is received at the time of retirement or resignation. In such cases, employees may be eligible for a partial or complete tax exemption, depending on their category.
Tax treatment of leave encashment at retirement or resignation:
For private-sector and other non-government employees, leave encashment received at the time of retirement is eligible for tax exemption under section 10(10AA) of the income tax act. However, the maximum tax exemption available on leave encashment is capped at ₹25 lakh.
If an employee receives leave encashment from more than one employer in the same financial year, the combined exemption claimed across all such payments cannot exceed this limit, according to information on income tax portal.
Other than that ₹25 lakh ceiling is a lifetime limit. Any exemption claimed on leave encashment in earlier years will reduce the balance exemption available in subsequent years. As a result, the total exemption claimed by an employee under this provision across different years cannot exceed ₹25 lakh.
Eshita Gain is a digital journalist at Mint, where she joined in May 2025. She writes on corporate developments, personal finance, markets, and business trends, with a focus on delivering timely and relevant stories to a broad audience. <br><br> While her core beat lies in business and finance, she is not confined to a single niche and frequently explores stories across domains, including international relations and policy developments. <br><br> She holds a postgraduate diploma in business and financial journalism by Bloomberg from the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai. During her time there, she received rigorous training in tracking financial data, interpreting corporate filings, and reporting on business developments. She has pursued her graduation from St. Joseph’s University, Bengaluru in a multi-disciplinary course. Her majors included Journalism, International Relations, peace and conflict studies. <br><br> Eshita has previously worked in digital marketing, which enables her to write SEO friendly copies that are clear and engaging. <br><br> Her primary interest lies in breaking down complex subjects and writing clear, accessible copies that inform readers. She aims to bridge the gap between technical financial language and everyday understanding. Outside the newsroom, Eshita enjoys reading non-fiction, and exploring new places, constantly seeking fresh perspectives and stories beyond headlines.
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