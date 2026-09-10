Left your PG, and your landlord is refusing to return your deposit? Know your rights as a tenant

The Satya Niketan building collapse incident that shook the national capital had far-reaching consequences. It has not only raised safety concerns but also brought to light the reluctance of paying guest (PG) owners to refund the security deposit. Videos are circulating on social media showing landlords refusing to return security deposits to students who are willing to evacuate unsafe buildings.
Though living in a PG is a convenient and affordable option, it’s essential for a tenant to know their legal rights to protect themselves from exploitation. Even though PG accommodations often operate informally, knowledge of tenants' rights helps one make informed choices. From a written agreement to fair rent, it's time to know your rights as a tenant and the rules and regulations limiting a landlord's power.
A Delhi High Court ruling dated 22 March 2024 states, “Upon expiry of this Lease Deed or early determination of this Lease Deed, the Lessee shall hand over peaceful vacant possession of the Said Premises as per the terms of this Deed, and, the Lessor shall simultaneously refund the Security Deposit at the time of receipt of the vacant possession. The refund of Security Deposit shall be subject to deductions if any, to arrears in rent, service tax, unpaid electricity charges upto date of hand-over, paid water charges upto date of handover."
It further notes, "In the event of a default by the Lessor in refunding this Security Deposit, the Lessee shall also have a right to use the Said Premises free of payment of Lease Rent, till actual refund of Security Deposit and interest accrued on the delay in refund of the Security Deposit and such holding over of the possession of the Said Premises shall not be deemed as trespass or illegal possession by the Parties.”
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