Legal heir has to file income tax return on earnings of deceased

Legal heir to file ITR: The legal heir is responsible to file the ITR within the due date. For any delay in filing, the legal heir may face consequences such as penalties or fines. “As per section 159 of the Income Tax Act, the legal representative of the deceased person is responsible to pay any sum that the deceased would have been liable to pay if he or she had not died," said Sudhakar Sethuraman, partner, Deloitte India.