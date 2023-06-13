Does a landlord have the right to arbitrarily increase house rent?1 min read 13 Jun 2023, 10:09 PM IST
As per provisions of the Maharashtra Rent Control Act, a landlord cannot increase the rent of the tenanted premises by more than 24% per annum
I reside in Mumbai and my landlord recently asked me to vacate the house if I do not pay double the rent. However, I have been consistently refusing to pay that amount. What legal options or remedies are available to me as a tenant in this situation?
