Leh road trip turns into nightmare for Royal Enfield owner after bike loses power: How he won ₹1 lakh in consumer court?

A motorcycle breakdown during a high-altitude road trip can quickly turn an adventure into a nightmare, particularly when the vehicle develops trouble despite being serviced before the journey. A Royal Enfield owner's experience on a Leh trip eventually turned into a consumer dispute over the service provided before his ride.

The South Delhi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed Eicher Motors and Noida-based Shree Mahadev Motors to jointly pay ₹1 lakh to the motorcycle owner over the incident. The commission passed its order on 4 November 2026.

Royal Enfield is a motorcycle brand owned by Eicher Motors, which manufactures and markets its motorcycles in India and international markets. Here's what happened and how the bike owner won the case.

What happened to the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 during the Leh trip? The complainant, Hasan Murtaza, purchased a Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 from Ess Aar Motors on 13 April 2019. Before travelling to Leh in September 2021, he took the motorcycle to Shree Mahadev Motors in June 2021 for servicing.

Murtaza informed the centre about his planned high-altitude journey and requested an electronic control unit (ECU) update to address reported power-loss issues at high altitudes. He alleged that the service centre assured him that the update had been installed and the motorcycle was ready for the trip.

However, during the journey, the motorcycle reportedly lost power at an altitude of around 15,912 feet. Murtaza claimed that he had to drag the approximately 200 kg motorcycle downhill to get it started again. The problem continued during the ride to Leh, where he arrived on 21 September 2021.

He took the motorcycle to an authorised Royal Enfield service centre the following day. He was informed that the ECU update had not been carried out and that the workshop did not have the necessary equipment to perform it.

Concerned about the motorcycle's condition, Murtaza left it at a hotel in Leh before eventually returning to collect it. He subsequently rode it back to Noida, claiming that the power-loss problem continued during the return journey.

After approaching the manufacturer's customer support and sending a legal notice in January 2022, he approached the consumer court, seeking ₹1 crore in compensation for the physical discomfort and mental agony he had suffered.

What did the consumer commission find? The commission examined the motorcycle's purchase invoice, an article discussing the high-altitude ECU issue, and the email correspondence between the complainant and the other parties.

The opposite parties questioned the absence of job cards from the Noida and Leh service centres. Eicher Motors also argued that the manufacturer and its authorised dealer operated as independent business entities. Shree Mahadev Motors did not appear before the commission or submit a written response despite receiving notice.

However, the commission found that the email correspondence established when and where Murtaza had approached the authorised service centre in Leh. It also observed that the documents relating to his journey did not contain any contradictions.

Importantly, the commission found no email on record establishing that the corrective work requested by the complainant had actually been carried out on his motorcycle. The commission also reviewed Murtaza’s medical records, which documented episodes of breathlessness and wheezing during physical activity.

How much compensation did Eicher Motors and its dealer have to pay? The South Delhi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed Eicher Motors and Shree Mahadev Motors to jointly pay Murtaza ₹1 lakh.

The two parties have been given three months from the date of the order to make the payment. If they fail to do so within the stipulated period, the compensation will attract interest at 6% per annum from 4 November 2026 until the payment is made.

Ess Aar Motors, the dealer from which Murtaza originally purchased the motorcycle, was named in the proceedings. However, the commission held Eicher Motors and Shree Mahadev Motors liable for paying the compensation.

The ruling highlights the importance of accountability among vehicle manufacturers and dealers in addressing consumer grievances arising from product defects and inadequate after-sales service.