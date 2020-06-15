Lenders focus on gold loans as cash flow problems spur demand

As small businesses and individuals face cash flow problems and seek liquidity, lenders are renewing focus on gold loans . Last week, ICICI Home Finance started offering gold loans, while last month, Canara Bank launched a gold loan vertical.

Lenders say demand for gold loans is rising as they, typically, require minimal documentation. Most lenders claim that borrowers can get a gold loan within half an hour if they have their KYC (know your customer) documents.

“There was a time when people didn’t want to touch gold. People’s reluctance to pledge gold to meet their cash flow problems is slowly diminishing," said Anirudh Kamani, CEO at ICICI Home Finance.

While ICICI Home Finance is offering loans of up to ₹10 lakh, Canara Bank is giving a maximum of ₹20 lakh. Both have tenures of up to one year.

ICICI Home Finance is offering only bullet repayments for gold loans. Under this, typically, a borrower pays the interest for the tenure of the loan and repays the principal amount towards the end. “In gold loans, borrowers prefer bullet repayments," said Kamani.

Canara Bank has lowered interest rates on its gold loans as it was pushing customers to other lenders, said A. Manimekhalai, executive director at Canara Bank. The gold loan portfolio of Canara Bank, after its merger with Syndicate Bank, is at ₹56,000 crore.

“We created a special gold loan vertical within our priority credit as people have a cash flow mismatch," said Manimekhalai. As a special vertical, there will be one officer at each branch who will only look at gold loans.

Manimekhalai expects higher demand for gold loans at least until September. “From May onwards, the number of loan accounts per day and amount have gone up. This will continue until things stabilize and the lockdown is entirely lifted," she said.

The non-banking financial companies (NBFC) focused on gold loans are already witnessing higher demand. “There is certainly a demand for gold loans, however, it will be sometime before we start seeing a notable surge in assets under management (AUM) growth. Markets are gradually opening up, and this may lead to more demand for gold loans," said George Alexander Muthoot, managing director, Muthoot Finance.

According to Muthoot, micro, small and medium enterprises will need instant credit facilities to revive and kick-start their businesses. A gold loan works as the processing is quick. The NBFC launched an at-home gold loan service recently. It’s being rolled out in a phased manner.

WHAT TO KEEP IN MIND

Lenders, typically, give up to 75% of the gold’s value as a loan. Higher the purity of gold, the higher will be the valuation and the loan amount. Most lenders ask for at least 18-carat purity.

If you are looking to take a loan against jewellery, the lender won’t consider the value of the gems and stones. Also, they accept coins with a purity of 99.99% and up to 50 grams. Many lenders don’t offer a loan against gold bars.

Usually, there is no prepayment on gold loans. Banks can charge up to 1% of the outstanding loan. Besides processing fees, lenders can also levy valuation charges. Remember that if the borrower is unable to repay the loan on time, lenders have the right to auction the gold. But this is done after reminders. A gold loan can help you tide over temporary cash flow problems, but remember to keep the tenure short.

