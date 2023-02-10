Less than 1% corporates offer infertility coverage in group health insurance: Survey
Among Plum’s clients, approximately 2% have already incorporated IVF covers under their group policy. Renowned companies such as Google and Flipkart have IVF covers in their corporate health policies
Less than 1% of corporates in India offer infertility coverage under group health insurance, according to a survey by Plum, an employee health insurance platform.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×