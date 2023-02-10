Less than 1% of corporates in India offer infertility coverage under group health insurance, according to a survey by Plum, an employee health insurance platform.

Among Plum’s clients, approximately 2% have already incorporated IVF covers under their group policy. Renowned companies such as Google and Flipkart have IVF covers in their corporate health policies.

On Sexual and Reproductive Health Awareness Day, Plum roots for more inclusive Group Health Insurance policies, with adequate infertility treatment covers. According to World Health Organization’s estimate, the overall prevalence of primary infertility in India is between 3.9 to 16.8%.

Doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have reported that over 12–18 million couples in India are diagnosed with infertility every year.Infertility cases (among men and women) are on the rise and so is the cost of treatments. For example, the cost of Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) and in vitro fertilization (IVF) (two common treatments for infertility), ranges between ₹1 lakh to ₹4 lakh with no guarantee of success. This means, a couple might have to undertake these treatments more than once, which can be both expensive and mentally draining.

Plum aims to raise awareness on a related topic of social importance i.e., male infertility. Discussions around sexual wellness and reproductive health issues continue to be avoided, especially when it comes to male infertility that has been on the rise in recent years. According to a recent report, on ‘trends on male factor infertility’ approximately 50% infertility cases are due to the ‘male factor’, owing to the reproductive anomalies in the male.

Dr. Sukesh Kathpalia, a specialist in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, part of the Senior team of specialists at Plum Telehealth said, “The discussion and awareness around infertility remains a taboo. In India, infertility is often perceived as a woman’s issue as she bears the child. However, that mindset must change. Male infertility is on the rise and it has become a key reason for many couples being unable to conceive especially between the age group of 29 to 35 years. Due to social stigma, male fertility problems are overlooked and most often go undiagnosed and untreated.“