Less than 1% corporates offer infertility coverage in group health insurance: Survey

Doctors of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have reported that over 12–18 million couples in India are diagnosed with infertility every year.Infertility cases (among men and women) are on the rise and so is the cost of treatments. For example, the cost of Intracytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) and in vitro fertilization (IVF) (two common treatments for infertility), ranges between ₹1 lakh to ₹4 lakh with no guarantee of success. This means, a couple might have to undertake these treatments more than once, which can be both expensive and mentally draining.