NEW DELHI: The covid-19 pandemic and the rise in healthcare costs have driven home the importance of insurance , but the percentage of women covered under health insurance is still quite less when compared to men. A recent report by fitness technology company GOQii showed that 71% of women fall under the unhealthy category in its Health Risk Assessment spectrum.

According to experts, it is very important that women take health insurance policy early, as the incidence of them suffering from a myriad of diseases has risen alarmingly. Moreover, health insurance for women plays an essential role in protecting them without any financial stress.

Also Read | What trade freedom did to Bihar’s farmers

While there are a number of health insurance options available in the market, insurers also offer gender-specific plans that cover cancers such as breast, vaginal and ovarian, maternity benefits, and congenital disabilities.

However, apart from these, some health plans also offer features that are not common knowledge.

“A lot of women don’t know about tests and check-ups that they can claim under their health insurance. Early detection tests for cancer in women like mammography for breast cancer and a pap smear test for cervical cancer can be claimed under a health insurance policy. This can be really helpful in detecting such critical illnesses early on. Also, health insurance can also cover regular check-ups for gynecological problems and ultrasound of the abdomen," said Dr. Sudha Reddy, head- health and travel, Digit Insurance.

Some health insurance plans also cover infertility procedures like intrauterine insemination (IUI) and in-vitro fertilisation (IVF).

Moreover, a motor insurance plan by ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co. Ltd offers co-ordination of medical services to women motorists. The Women Assist Facility provides assists in case a woman is stranded due to a car breakdown anytime between 8 pm and 5 am.

ManipalCigna had recently launched its Lifetime Health Plan, which comes with an optional feature for women that provides covers for screening tests for osteoporosis and cancer as well as consultations for psychiatric/psychological sessions.

According to experts, while selecting a sum insured under a health insurance policy, women should look at factors such as their age, life stage, dependents, pre-existing diseases and the city they live in.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via