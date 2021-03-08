Lesser-known benefits offered by insurance companies to women

“A lot of women don’t know about tests and check-ups that they can claim under their health insurance. Early detection tests for cancer in women like mammography for breast cancer and a pap smear test for cervical cancer can be claimed under a health insurance policy. This can be really helpful in detecting such critical illnesses early on. Also, health insurance can also cover regular check-ups for gynecological problems and ultrasound of the abdomen," said Dr. Sudha Reddy, head- health and travel, Digit Insurance.