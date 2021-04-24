Lesser-known reasons for home loan rejection

Banks typically offer up to 85% of the property value as a loan. Irrespective of the market price, banks undertake their property valuation, which takes several factors into account such as the age of the building, the condition and quality of construction, the location of the property, etc. “Even if you are eligible for a higher loan amount based on your income, the bank may downsize or reject your loan if it finds that the property has a lower valuation," said Shetty.