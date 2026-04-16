Market fall exposes flaws in aggressive mutual fund bets. Time for a reset?

Risky choices sowed the seeds

Let us understand what caused this crisis of confidence among mutual fund investors. First, they pursued a rather narrow approach to mutual fund investing that did not adequately build-in risk management. The fund choices were oversimplified, often limited to just one or two options. Those doing indexing ended up buying an overvalued index like the Nifty Next 50 and allocating too much capital to it. Thematic investing was also practised very aggressively by many DIY investors and the spate of NFOs in themes led to significant misapplication of capital post-2024.