Mutual fund investors, especially those who entered the market after 2020, are now facing an unfamiliar situation. For investors who entered the market post-Covid, investing in mutual funds looked so easy, with little worry about drawdowns and consistent annual profits between 2020 and 2024. Investors buying mutual funds had a good experience, which gave them confidence to significantly scale up their investments based on near-term past performance.
Market fall exposes flaws in aggressive mutual fund bets. Time for a reset?
SummaryFund investing, which investors once saw as easy to manage independently, suddenly looks very discomfiting and complex in 2026. Investors feel unsure if their portfolios are constructed correctly, whether their choices carry good long-term prospects, and doubt their capability to generate returns.
Mutual fund investors, especially those who entered the market after 2020, are now facing an unfamiliar situation. For investors who entered the market post-Covid, investing in mutual funds looked so easy, with little worry about drawdowns and consistent annual profits between 2020 and 2024. Investors buying mutual funds had a good experience, which gave them confidence to significantly scale up their investments based on near-term past performance.
Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More