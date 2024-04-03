Lessons from Jhunjhunwala’s once-in-a-lifetime bullish turn

In early 2002, maverick investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala took a decision that sent shock waves reverberating across the stock trading community. The legendary investor, who is no more, turned bullish on India at a time when most traders had a bearish outlook. In June that year, the Sensex was precariously hovering around the 3,300 level, far below the 5,700 level seen during the dot-com bubble bust of February 2000 or even the market’s 1992 peak of around 3,600. Anyone investing at the height of the Harshad Mehta bull market would have seen a virtually zero-return decade by 2002. So, it came as a big surprise that Jhunjhunwala took a massively bullish stance then. He built up positions in stocks that would create the majority of his fortune over the next two decades —Titan, Crisil and Lupin. So what exactly drove him to be bullish? Jhunjhunwala advanced seven main reasons for his bullish thesis on India’s stock market.