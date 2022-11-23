Lessons from the fall of FTX

This came after the financial crisis of 2008 had started. In order to ensure that many large financial institutions don’t go bust and that economies don’t get into a depression, the central banks of the rich world led by the US Federal Reserve had decided to print a huge amount of money. This wasn’t the first time that something like this had happened. The history of fiat money, or paper money as it is more popularly known, is littered with examples of governments of the day creating lots of it from thin air by simply printing it, as and when they felt like it. Now they create it digitally.