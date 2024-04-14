Let a hundred flowers bloom: Nikhil Kamath’s approach to life and investing
Summary
- The co-founder of Zerodha is also a hedge fund founder and a prop tech and private equity investor, but his animating force these days is WTF, a podcast he launched in early 2023.
In a world of neat labels and professions, it is difficult to assign one to Nikhil Kamath. He is the co-founder of India’s largest brokerage, Zerodha. But he is also a hedge fund founder (True Beacon), a prop tech and private equity investor (Gruhas) and a podcaster and influencer (WTF). “I enjoy doing your job these days", he tells this reporter with a chuckle. “I keep questioning people and after an intense four-hour podcast recording with my guests, I get to know a great deal about them," he adds.