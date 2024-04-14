Instead of listed companies, Kamath is more bullish on private markets, meaning venture capital and private equity, which he feels offer a better risk-reward ratio. He says he dreams of investing in Indian companies that can ‘go global’ and build global brands. “A colonial mentality" has dominated our thinking for too long, according to Kamath. A recent private-equity pick was Subko Coffee. “I ordered their machine at home. The taste really is great. They have Indian flavours like podi as well," he added. According to Kamath, his private-equity investments did better than the public ones last year. However, this is largely ‘paper money’ as Kamath himself acknowledges, caused by valuation increases rather than actual exits.