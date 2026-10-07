Let commissions fall: Why we should welcome the Irdai reforms

Tarun RamadoraiVimal Balasubramaniam
4 min read7 Oct 2026, 09:00 AM IST
logo
Irdai’s consultation papers are therefore a much-needed step towards rationalizing distribution incentives for insurance products.
Summary
Irdai’s proposed commission reforms are a step forward, but better claims data are needed to ensure consumers can judge not just what insurance costs, but what it delivers.

Between fiscal years 2022-23 and 2024-25, remuneration paid to life corporate agents rose 125%, while new business premium increased 28%, according to a recent consultation paper by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).

Similarly, broker commissions in general insurance rose 173%, against 37% growth in premiums sold through that channel.

In a country where most households remain uninsured, high, front-loaded distribution incentives do not appear to be widening coverage. These figures echo concerns raised by the inter-regulatory committee on household finance, which one of us chaired in 2017.

Irdai’s consultation papers are therefore a much-needed step towards rationalizing distribution incentives for insurance products.

Also Read | Irdai's new proposals could reshape how India buys insurance

Insurance contracts are sold by distributors who are paid commissions by insurers. Consumers can rarely discern whether the policy they are sold offers good value. Sales therefore tend to flow towards products on which distributors earn the most, often at the consumer’s expense. Competition does not necessarily fix this.

Insurers compete for distributors, who control access to buyers, pushing up commissions, with the cost ultimately paid out of premiums. Over time, this can erode trust in insurance markets and the industry, plausibly reducing insurance uptake. This is also a central argument about consumer financial markets in Fixed: Why Personal Finance is Broken and How to Make it Work for Everyone, co-authored by one of us with John Campbell.

The proposed reforms cap commissions, count rewards and perks as commission, lower permitted expense ratios over five years, set commissions on mandatory and credit-linked products at or near zero, and ban compulsory bundling. This is a considerable step in the right direction and is consistent with the Committee’s 2017 call to rationalize distribution incentives.

Rewarding continuity

The Committee noted that agents earned high commissions on initial sales but far lower commissions on renewals, creating an incentive to sell policies and then allow them to lapse. Irdai’s data now show the outcome: only 48% of life policies survive to the 61st month. Policies sold online, where buyers choose for themselves, survive at 71%, while those sold by corporate agents survive at 43%.

The Committee recommended levelling commissions across years, narrowing gaps between products to favour simple term cover, and disclosing commissions in customer statements, as a general principle across financial products. The new proposals follow that logic.

The Committee also drew a lesson from piecemeal regulatory changes. After Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) banned upfront mutual fund commissions in 2009, sales appear to have shifted towards traditional plans that retained the old commission rules. It therefore called for consistent rules across comparable products.

Irdai’s proposal that all rewards and perks count as commission, with safeguards on related-party payments, applies that lesson. But enforcement, not the caps themselves, will determine whether the reforms work.

Also Read | IRDAI commission caps: Will insurance costs fall? Brokers flag concerns

Insurers have long argued that lower commissions will shrink distribution and hurt growth. India’s own history suggests otherwise. After Sebi banned upfront mutual fund commissions in 2009, the industry adapted to low, transparent fees and grew manifold: assets under management were more than twelve times higher in March 2026 than the 5.89 trillion recorded in May 2008.

Insurance markets have the same logic. Distribution costs are paid out of premiums, so lower commissions can allow lower prices. Demand from uninsured households is likely to respond strongly, especially as trust grows. Smaller insurers do not need large commissions to grow; they need a level playing field that lets them compete on quality and service.

The Committee did acknowledge that selling insurance to unfamiliar households takes effort and that a fair commission may be substantial. Appropriate distribution incentives should reward continuity of coverage, rather than the current emphasis on volume followed by lapsation.

Beyond commissions

We urge Irdai to go one step further. A buyer who can see commissions and compare prices still needs to know whether an insurer will pay when it matters. Claims statistics were the Committee’s other major theme, and the consultation papers acknowledge that the data are poor.

On Irdai’s own amount-based calculation, about a quarter of the value of health claims received in 2024-25 was not paid within the year, while the share paid ranged from 29% to 94% across insurers. General insurance grievances rose from about 78,000 to 137,000 in two years, with 69% relating to claims.

Also Read | Irdai not in favour of delaying insurance commission caps: Swaminathan Iyer

The Committee also called for machine-readable claims data, published annually for individual products rather than broad aggregates, with individual and group policies reported separately. Claims data, alongside commission reform, would let buyers see both what a policy costs and what it is worth when they make a claim.

Tarun Ramadorai is professor of Financial Economics at the London School of Economics and Vimal Balasubramaniam is associate professor (Reader) in Finance and Economics at Queen Mary University of London.

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.