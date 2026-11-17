Indian investors are increasingly looking at overseas markets to diversify their portfolios and gain exposure to international assets. However, recent reports that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) may consider introducing sub-limits on certain categories of transactions under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) have prompted some investors to reconsider the timing of their overseas transfers.

Reports in late October suggested that the central bank was examining the possibility of placing additional restrictions on specific LRS transactions. Although no official announcement has been made so far, the speculation has encouraged investors to consider remitting funds earlier than originally planned.

The key question for investors is whether to transfer the entire permitted amount at once or stagger remittances over the financial year.

What does the Liberalised Remittance Scheme allow? Under the LRS, resident individuals can remit up to $250,000 per financial year for permitted current and capital account transactions.

The scheme allows individuals to transfer money overseas for investments, education, travel, property purchases and other permitted purposes. Residents can also hold funds in foreign currency accounts, subject to applicable provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

Investors can change the intended use of remitted funds without obtaining prior RBI approval, provided the revised purpose is permitted under LRS. However, they must inform their authorised dealer bank.

Opening and maintaining an eligible overseas bank account is also a permitted purpose. Funds deposited in such accounts, including term deposits, may be treated as utilised. However, FEMA does not expressly clarify this treatment in every situation, making it advisable to confirm the position with the authorised dealer bank.

The 180-day rule investors should understand One of the important provisions governing overseas remittances is the 180-day repatriation requirement.

Under the rule, funds remitted abroad but not used for the declared purpose or another permitted purpose must generally be brought back to India within 180 days.

However, the requirement does not necessarily mean investors must immediately purchase overseas financial products after transferring money. Opening an eligible foreign bank account is itself a permitted purpose. Similarly, investments in overseas shares, bonds and mutual funds are considered utilisation of the remitted funds.

The repatriation requirement becomes particularly relevant when investors sell their overseas investments.

When does the 180-day countdown begin? For example, if an investor sells US shares on March 1, the sale proceeds become available as realised foreign exchange. If the money is not reinvested in another permitted overseas investment, it must generally be repatriated to India within 180 days, or approximately by August 28.

However, reinvesting the proceeds in another permissible overseas investment can prevent the funds from becoming subject to repatriation under this requirement.

Importantly, reinvestment does not consume additional LRS limits because the $250,000 annual ceiling applies to fresh remittances from India.

Dividends and interest earned on overseas investments can also be retained abroad and reinvested, subject to applicable regulations.

GIFT City offers alternative for overseas exposure Investors who do not want to open and maintain foreign bank accounts can consider GIFT City, India's International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) in Gujarat.

There are two broad routes for accessing overseas financial services through the IFSC.

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The first involves opening a Foreign Currency Account with an IFSC Banking Unit using funds remitted under LRS. Investors can use the account to access financial services within the IFSC or undertake permitted transactions in foreign jurisdictions. The 180-day repatriation requirement continues to apply to eligible sale proceeds that remain uninvested.

The second option is investing in an IFSC-regulated fund, such as an Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) regulated by the International Financial Services Centres Authority (IFSCA). Such investments are classified as Overseas Portfolio Investment.

These options offer exposure to international financial products within India's regulatory framework, without necessarily requiring investors to maintain accounts with overseas custodians.

Maintain proper records of overseas transactions Investors should maintain detailed records of remittances, overseas purchases, redemptions and investment income.

It is particularly important to distinguish between investment sale proceeds and income earned through dividends or interest, as their tax and repatriation treatment may differ.