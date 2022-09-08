Liberty General Insurance introduces AI-based tool for processing claims

AI integration will aid in many aspects of claim settlement process, including correct and standardized claim assessment as well accuracy of the settlement amount, Liberty General Insurance said
Liberty General Insurance has launched an artificial intelligence or AI based automated platform for processing motor and travel claims.
Liberty’s automated platform deploys algorithms based on AI processes claims with minimal human intervention. AI integration will aid in many aspects of claim settlement process, including correct and standardized claim assessment as well accuracy of the settlement amount. Automated tools will also help address customer queries 24/7. This platform is integrated with the Liv Mobile App and allows customers to report claims, upload documents and photos, and obtain the settlement status.
“With the support of our strong technology architecture, we are confident that the AI based automated tool for travel and motor claims will further our objective of providing a differentiated claims management experience to our policy-holders,“ said Roopam Asthana, CEO and Whole Time Director, Liberty General Insurance.
With the help of AI, Liberty aims to provide its customers with a seamless, quicker, smarter, and standardized claim management experience.
Rahul Sharma, president – Claims, Liberty General Insurance, said, “Not only have we developed an ambitious artificial intelligence roadmap, but we’re already speeding down that road. With this AI-based platform, LGI will be able to deliver cutting-edge services to customers. The platform will help us create a frictionless and smooth claim settlement experience for our customers. The automated platform will increase customer satisfaction and prove a differentiating factor when our channel partners pitch our service offerings."