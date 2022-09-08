Liberty General Insurance introduces AI-based tool for processing claims

Rahul Sharma, president – Claims, Liberty General Insurance, said, “Not only have we developed an ambitious artificial intelligence roadmap, but we’re already speeding down that road. With this AI-based platform, LGI will be able to deliver cutting-edge services to customers. The platform will help us create a frictionless and smooth claim settlement experience for our customers. The automated platform will increase customer satisfaction and prove a differentiating factor when our channel partners pitch our service offerings."